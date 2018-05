La Corée du Nord jette le doute sur le sommet avec Trump

(FILES)(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on March 9, 2018 comprising of an undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 17, 2018 showing North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visiting the newly-renovated Pyongyang Teachers' University in Pyongyang and US President Donald Trump applauding as he stands in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument on Krasinski Square during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland, July 6, 2017. US President Donald Trump on May 10, 2018 announced his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on June 12. "We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump said in a tweeted announcement.The location was revealed hours after three American prisoners were released by North Korea and arrived back in the United States. [-, SAUL LOEB / KCNA VIA KNS/AFP]