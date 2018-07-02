Transferts NBA : Tout ce qu'il faut retenir

L’été s’annonce brulant en NBA. LeBron James aux Lakers, Paul George de retour au Thunder… retrouvez tous les transferts importants de cette intersaison 2018.

La saison à venir s’annonce absolument fascinante.

LeBron James signe aux Lakers

LeBron James has agreed to a 4-year $154M deal with the Lakers, per @KlutchSports pic.twitter.com/a4L893iSfA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 2 juillet 2018

Kevin Durant re-signe deux ans avec les Warriors

Reports: Kevin Durant intends to sign a two-year max deal with a player option to stay with Golden State. (via ESPN)





Keep up with the latest on Free Agent Fever - NOW on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/tRGy7PNZhB — NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018

Paul George reste au Thunder d’OKC

"I'm here to stay."





Paul George isn't going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/ollh2rZhbl — NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018

Chris Paul re-signe pour quatre ans aux Rockets

CP3 is heading back to H-Town. pic.twitter.com/yqoYuytUAd — NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018

DeAndre Jordan signe un an aux Mavericks

Reports: DeAndre Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks have agreed on a one-year, $24M deal. (via New York Times) pic.twitter.com/LtR0Ou2Ads — NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018

Nikola Jokic prolonge 5 ans avec les Nuggets

Reports: Nikola Jokic will agree to a five-year, $148M max deal to stay with Nuggets (via ESPN). pic.twitter.com/dNKtA1HvMk — NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018

Lance Stephenson rejoint les Lakers

Reports: Lance Stephenson has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers. (Via Yahoo) pic.twitter.com/qLOiUyM3R0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) 2 juillet 2018

JaVale McGee signe aux Lakers

Reports: JaVale McGee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/7RwaNzeLeM — NBA TV (@NBATV) 2 juillet 2018

Elfrid Payton signe un an aux Pelicans

Reports: Elfrid Payton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Pelicans. (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/nqxw7swkpS — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2018

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope retourne aux Lakers

Reports: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will return to the Lakers on a one-year $12M deal. (Via Yahoo) pic.twitter.com/D1SRC4ihwZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2018

Aaron Gordon prolonge 4 ans au Magic d’Orlando

Magic are closing in on a deal to re-sign Aaron Gordon, per @MarcJSpearsESPN pic.twitter.com/WEdDHaFgcN — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 2 juillet 2018

Marco Belinelli retourne aux Spurs

Marco Belinelli agrees to two-year, $12M deal with Spurs, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/6XSL98KTed — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018

Fred VanVleet retourne pour deux ans aux Raptors

Fred VanVleet agrees to two-year, $18M deal to return to Raptors, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/LUpGnd3OUT — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018

Mario Hezonja signe avec les Knicks de New York

Mario Hezonja has confirmed that he's heading to New York! pic.twitter.com/Iw5UtbZa8i — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2018

Derrick Rose de retour pour un an avec les Wolves

D-Rose and Wolves finalizing 1-year deal, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/7XnK4dioRD — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018

Ed Davis signe un an aux Nets de Brooklyn

Ed Davis agrees to one-year, $4.4M deal with Nets, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/QxKAWNrNFd — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018

Rudy Gay re-signe un an aux Spurs

Reports: Rudy Gay has committed to a one-year, $10 million deal to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs. (via Yahoo) pic.twitter.com/WmqIor4qiO — NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018

Gerald Green re-signe un an aux Rockets

Reports: Free agent Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, $2.4M deal to return to Houston. (Via Yahoo)





Catch Free Agent Fever at 12pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/lP0vjeE7Ca — NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018

Doug McDermott signe trois ans aux Pacers d’Indiana

Reports: Doug McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with the Indiana Pacers. (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/dDqoxkw7me — NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018

Ersan Ilyasova signe trois ans avec les Bucks de Milwaukee

Ersan Ilyasova and Bucks agree to 3-year, $21M deal, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/9ngaS0qTey — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018

Glenn Robinson III signe avec les Pistons

Glenn Robinson III finalizing a deal to sign with Pistons, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/0151hezAWD — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018

Will Barton de retour pour quatre ans aux Nuggets

Nuggets and Will Barton will agree on 4-year deal worth around $50M when free agency opens, per @ChrisMannixYS pic.twitter.com/Gx4MO2FfmS — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018

J.J. Redick re-signe un an avec les Sixers de Philadelphie