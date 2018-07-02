Transferts NBA : Tout ce qu'il faut retenir

L’été s’annonce brulant en NBA. LeBron James aux Lakers, Paul George de retour au Thunder… retrouvez tous les transferts importants de cette intersaison 2018.
La saison à venir s’annonce absolument fascinante.
LeBron James signe aux Lakers
LeBron James has agreed to a 4-year $154M deal with the Lakers, per @KlutchSports pic.twitter.com/a4L893iSfA
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 2 juillet 2018
Kevin Durant re-signe deux ans avec les Warriors
Reports: Kevin Durant intends to sign a two-year max deal with a player option to stay with Golden State. (via ESPN)
— NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018
Paul George reste au Thunder d’OKC
"I'm here to stay."
Paul George isn't going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/ollh2rZhbl
— NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018
Chris Paul re-signe pour quatre ans aux Rockets
CP3 is heading back to H-Town. pic.twitter.com/yqoYuytUAd
— NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018
DeAndre Jordan signe un an aux Mavericks
Reports: DeAndre Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks have agreed on a one-year, $24M deal. (via New York Times) pic.twitter.com/LtR0Ou2Ads
— NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018
Nikola Jokic prolonge 5 ans avec les Nuggets
Reports: Nikola Jokic will agree to a five-year, $148M max deal to stay with Nuggets (via ESPN). pic.twitter.com/dNKtA1HvMk
— NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018
Lance Stephenson rejoint les Lakers
Reports: Lance Stephenson has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers. (Via Yahoo) pic.twitter.com/qLOiUyM3R0
— NBA TV (@NBATV) 2 juillet 2018
JaVale McGee signe aux Lakers
Reports: JaVale McGee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/7RwaNzeLeM
— NBA TV (@NBATV) 2 juillet 2018
Elfrid Payton signe un an aux Pelicans
Reports: Elfrid Payton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Pelicans. (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/nqxw7swkpS
— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2018
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope retourne aux Lakers
Reports: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will return to the Lakers on a one-year $12M deal. (Via Yahoo) pic.twitter.com/D1SRC4ihwZ
— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2018
Aaron Gordon prolonge 4 ans au Magic d’Orlando
Magic are closing in on a deal to re-sign Aaron Gordon, per @MarcJSpearsESPN pic.twitter.com/WEdDHaFgcN
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 2 juillet 2018
Marco Belinelli retourne aux Spurs
Marco Belinelli agrees to two-year, $12M deal with Spurs, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/6XSL98KTed
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018
Fred VanVleet retourne pour deux ans aux Raptors
Fred VanVleet agrees to two-year, $18M deal to return to Raptors, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/LUpGnd3OUT
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018
Mario Hezonja signe avec les Knicks de New York
Mario Hezonja has confirmed that he's heading to New York! pic.twitter.com/Iw5UtbZa8i
— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2018
Derrick Rose de retour pour un an avec les Wolves
D-Rose and Wolves finalizing 1-year deal, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/7XnK4dioRD
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018
Ed Davis signe un an aux Nets de Brooklyn
Ed Davis agrees to one-year, $4.4M deal with Nets, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/QxKAWNrNFd
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018
Rudy Gay re-signe un an aux Spurs
Reports: Rudy Gay has committed to a one-year, $10 million deal to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs. (via Yahoo) pic.twitter.com/WmqIor4qiO
— NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018
Gerald Green re-signe un an aux Rockets
Reports: Free agent Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, $2.4M deal to return to Houston. (Via Yahoo)
— NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018
Doug McDermott signe trois ans aux Pacers d’Indiana
Reports: Doug McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with the Indiana Pacers. (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/dDqoxkw7me
— NBA TV (@NBATV) 1 juillet 2018
Ersan Ilyasova signe trois ans avec les Bucks de Milwaukee
Ersan Ilyasova and Bucks agree to 3-year, $21M deal, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/9ngaS0qTey
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018
Glenn Robinson III signe avec les Pistons
Glenn Robinson III finalizing a deal to sign with Pistons, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/0151hezAWD
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018
Will Barton de retour pour quatre ans aux Nuggets
Nuggets and Will Barton will agree on 4-year deal worth around $50M when free agency opens, per @ChrisMannixYS pic.twitter.com/Gx4MO2FfmS
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 1 juillet 2018
J.J. Redick re-signe un an avec les Sixers de Philadelphie
Reports: JJ Redick will return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a 1-year, $12M-13M deal. (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/M5i0Abp2WV
— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2018