Boxe : Floyd Mayweather domine Conor Mac Gregor «

L'Américain Floyd Mayweather a sans surprise remporté son très attendu et controversé combat contre l'Irlandais Conor McGregor par arrêt de l'arbitre à la 10e reprise, samedi à Las Vegas (Nevada). Mayweather a signé à 40 ans sa 50e victoire en autant de combats, face à McGregor, star des arts martiaux mixtes qui disputait à 29 ans son premier combat de boxe. (Avec AFP)
