Rihanna, Lebron James, Drake : les réactions à la mort de Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle a été abattu en pleine rue.[MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP]

La mort de l'étoile montante du rap californien Nipsey Hussle, abattu en plein rue à Los Angeles, a suscité une vive émotion. Rappeurs, chanteurs, acteurs, sportifs... tous ont rendu un dernier hommage au jeune homme de 33 ans, qui laisse une femme et une fille. Celle-ci se trouvait avec lui lorsqu'il a été attaqué.

Rihanna

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Lebron James

Gucci Mane

Issa Rae

Wiz Khalifa

Ice Cube

Asap Rocky

Vince Staples

Jay Cole

