Rihanna, Lebron James, Drake : les réactions à la mort de Nipsey Hussle

La mort de l'étoile montante du rap californien Nipsey Hussle, abattu en plein rue à Los Angeles, a suscité une vive émotion. Rappeurs, chanteurs, acteurs, sportifs... tous ont rendu un dernier hommage au jeune homme de 33 ans, qui laisse une femme et une fille. Celle-ci se trouvait avec lui lorsqu'il a été attaqué.
Rihanna
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
— Rihanna (@rihanna) 1 avril 2019
Chance The Rapper
RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic
— Chance Owbum (@chancetherapper) 1 avril 2019
Drake
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
Lebron James
— LeBron James (@KingJames) 31 mars 2019
So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) 1 avril 2019
Gucci Mane
Rip Nipsey Smh sad!
— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) 1 avril 2019
Issa Rae
Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts.
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) 1 avril 2019
Wiz Khalifa
Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad.
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) 1 avril 2019
Ice Cube
Sad, mad and disappointed about my guy @NipseyHussle
— Ice Cube (@icecube) 1 avril 2019
Asap Rocky
MY HEART GOES OUT TO NIP N HIS FAM MAN , THIS MAN WAS ON THE RIGHT PATH AND DOING BETTER IN LIFE , N NIGGAS DO THIS EVIL SHIT, THIS GAME IS SO SHADY ITS DISGUSTING, RIP TO ONE OF THE ONLY REAL ONES LEFT @NipseyHussle SLEEP IN PEACE KING
— LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) 1 avril 2019
Vince Staples
REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE
— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) 1 avril 2019
Jay Cole
RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) 1 avril 2019
It hurt when you see peers go
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) 1 avril 2019