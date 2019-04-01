Rihanna, Lebron James, Drake : les réactions à la mort de Nipsey Hussle

La mort de l'étoile montante du rap californien Nipsey Hussle, abattu en plein rue à Los Angeles, a suscité une vive émotion. Rappeurs, chanteurs, acteurs, sportifs... tous ont rendu un dernier hommage au jeune homme de 33 ans, qui laisse une femme et une fille. Celle-ci se trouvait avec lui lorsqu'il a été attaqué.

Rihanna

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!



I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) 1 avril 2019

Chance The Rapper

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum (@chancetherapper) 1 avril 2019

Drake

Lebron James

So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) 1 avril 2019

Gucci Mane

Rip Nipsey Smh sad! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) 1 avril 2019

Issa Rae

Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) 1 avril 2019

Wiz Khalifa

Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) 1 avril 2019

Ice Cube

Sad, mad and disappointed about my guy @NipseyHussle — Ice Cube (@icecube) 1 avril 2019

Asap Rocky

MY HEART GOES OUT TO NIP N HIS FAM MAN , THIS MAN WAS ON THE RIGHT PATH AND DOING BETTER IN LIFE , N NIGGAS DO THIS EVIL SHIT, THIS GAME IS SO SHADY ITS DISGUSTING, RIP TO ONE OF THE ONLY REAL ONES LEFT @NipseyHussle SLEEP IN PEACE KING — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) 1 avril 2019

Vince Staples

REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) 1 avril 2019

Jay Cole

RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE — J. Cole (@JColeNC) 1 avril 2019