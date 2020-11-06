James Bond : on sait qui va remplacer Daniel Craig en 007

Cette annonce fait l’effet d’une bombe. Après des mois de spéculations et alors que James Bond a toujours été joué par des hommes, l’actrice Lashana Lynch a confirmé dans la presse qu’elle serait la première femme noire à incarner l’agent 007.
L’annonce de cette «nomination» dévoilée lors d’un entretien au magazine américain «Harper’s Bazaar» a surpris, étonné ou énervé les fans de la saga qui pleurent encore la mort de Sean Connery, disparu le 31 octobre à l’âge de 90 ans.
In my ballet lessons, all the girls were white and blonde and, with my cainrows and beads with the foil shining at the tip, I stretched my neck to stand as tall as I was taught to at home. The old, white teacher never gave me the attention everyone else received, which I found odd; even at that age. I knew my worth, because it was instilled in me. But this woman was blind to it. Having good posture in ballet class meant erasing my big backside, which is impossible. She never believed I could stand tall, because to her my backside was in the way of becoming great. The teacher gave up on me. And as soon as I felt that, I told my parents I won’t be going back to the place that didn’t like my backside. Around the same time, I’d found myself spending way too much time sitting in my parents friends bathroom. She had all the Black magazines in there with Black women on the cover. Piece by piece, my backside, my height, my skin, my hair, it all began to make sense. After being neglected in one white space, so many pennies dropped in that bathroom, just by seeing someone who looked like me on the cover. And now, I guess all of those pennies match the amount of pixels it took to present this image to you today. Thank you, @bazaaruk, for allowing me to chose my friend, @yrsadaleyward to interview me and write this beautiful article. Two British Jamaicans collaborating on this was the best thing ever! I’m so proud to be on the front cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s Women of the Year December issue, so that a little me can see it in a shop, on a coffee table, or even a bathroom to give them what I needed in that moment years ago. Here's to you, little Queen.
Face à certaines critiques racistes très violentes qui circulent sur les réseaux sociaux, Lashana Lynch, qui jouera le rôle de Nomi dans «Mourir peut attendre», tente de garder son calme et ne cache pas sa fierté de faire partie d’un projet qui sera «très révolutionnaire».
«Je suis une femme noire, si cela avait été une autre femme, le même débat aurait eu lieu, elle aurait eu les mêmes attaques, les mêmes abus», regrette la comédienne britannique de 32 ans qui a été découverte dans la série «Crims» et le long-métrage de «Captain Marvel».
Reporté en raison de l’épidémie de coronavirus, «Mourir peut attendre», 25e volet de la franchise James Bond qui marquera les adieux de Daniel Craig au célèbre espion de sa Majesté, est attendu le 31 mars 2021 dans les salles françaises.