Oscars 2023 : voici la liste complète des nominations

C’est ce mardi 24 janvier, depuis Los Angeles, que les acteurs Riz Ahmed et Allison Williams ont dévoilé la liste des nominations de la 95e cérémonie des Oscars, qui se tiendra le 12 mars prochain au Théâtre Dolby de Los Angeles, en Californie.

Le film «Everything Everywhere All at Once» surfe sur son succès du début d'année aux Golden Globes, et confirme son statut de grand favori avec 11 nominations, devant «Les Banshees d'Inisherin» et «All Quiet on the Western Front», 9 nominations, «Elvis» avec 8 nominations, «The Fabelmans» avec 7, «Tár» et Top Gun: Maverick avec 6 chacun et «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» qui en compte 5.

oscar du Meilleur acteur

Austin Butler, «Elvis»



Colin Farrell, «Les Banshees d'Inisherin»



Brendan Fraser, «The Whale»



Paul Mescal, «Aftersun»



Bill Nighy, «Vivre»

oscar de la Meilleure actrice

Cate Blanchett, «Tar»



Ana de Armas, «Blonde»



Andrea Riseborough, «To Leslie»



Michelle Williams, «The Fabelmans»



Michelle Yeoh, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

oscar de la Meilleure réalisation

Martin McDonagh, «Les Banshees d'Inisherin»



Daniel Kwan et Daniel Scheinert, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»



Steven Spielberg, «The Fabelmans»



Todd Field, «Tar»



Ruben Ostlund, «Sans filtre»

oscar du Meilleur film

«All Quiet on the Western Front»



«Avatar: The Way of Water»



«The Banshees of Inisherin»



«Elvis»



«Everything Everywhere All at Once»



«The Fabelmans»



«Tár»



«Top Gun : Maverick»



«Triangle of Sadness»



«Women Talking»

oscar de la Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Angela Bassett, «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»



Hong Chau, «The Whale»



Kerry Condon, «Les Banshees d'Inisherin»



Jamie Lee Curtis, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»



Stephanie Hsu, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Oscar du Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Brendan Gleeson, «The Banshees of Inisherin»



Brian Tyree Henry, «Causeway»



Judd Hirsch, «The Fabelmans»



Barry Keoghan, «The Banshees of Inisherin»



Ke Huy Quan, «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Oscar du Meilleur film d'animation

«Pinocchio» par Guillermo del Toro



«Marcel the Shell With Shoes On»



«Le Chat Potté 2: la dernière quête»



«Le Monstre des mers»



«Alerte rouge»

oscar de la Meilleure chanson originale

«Applause» de «Tell It like a Woman»



«Hold My Hand» de «Top Gun: Maverick»



«Lift Me Up» de «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»



«Naatu Naatu» de «RRR»



«This Is A Life» de «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

oscar du Meilleur film international

Argentine, «Argentina, 1985»



Belgique, «Close»



Allemagne, «All Quiet on the Western Front»



Irlande, «The Quiet Girl»



Pologne, «EO»

oscar de la meilleure production

«All Quiet on the Western Front»



«Avatar: The Way of Water»



«Babylon»



«Elvis»



«The Fabelmans»



Best Cinematography



«All Quiet on the Western Front»



«Bardo»



«Elvis»



«Empire of Light»



«Tár»

oscar du MEILLEUR SCENARIO ORIGINAL

«The Banshees of Inisherin»



«Everything Everywhere All at Once»



«The Fabelmans»



«Tár»



«Triangle of Sadness»

oscar des Meilleurs effets spéciaux

«All Quiet on the Western Front»



«Avatar»



«The Batman»



«Black Panther : Wakanda Forever»



«Top Gun : Maverick»

oscar des Meilleurs costumes

«Babylon»



«Black Panther : Wakanda Forever»



«Elvis»



«Everything Everywhere»



«Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris»





oscar de la Meilleure bande-son

«All Quiet on the Western Front»



«Babylon»



«The Banshees of Inisherin»



«Everything Everywhere All at Once»



«The Fabelmans»

oscar de la Meilleure adaptation

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)



«Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery» (Rian Johnson)



«Living» (Kazuo Ishiguro)



«Top Gun : Maverick» (Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie & Eric Warren Singer)



Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

Oscar du meilleur documentaire

«Tout ce que nous respirons»



«Toute la beauté et le sang versé»



«Fire of Love»



«A House Made of Splinters»



«Navalny»

Meilleur son

«All Quiet on the Western Front»



«Avatar : The Way of Water»



«The Batman»



«Elvis»



«Top Gun : Maverick»

OSCAR DES MEILLEURS MAQUILLAGE ET COIFFURE

«All Quiet on the Western Front»



«The Batman»



«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»



«Elvis»



«The Whale»

oscar du Meilleur court-métrage en live-action

«An Irish Goodbye»



«Ivalu»



«Le Pupille»



«Night Ride»



«The Red Suitcase»

Oscar du Meilleur court-métrage d’animation

«The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse»



«The Flying Sailor»



«Ice Merchants»



«My Year of Dicks»



«An Ostrich Told