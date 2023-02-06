Grammy Awards 2023 : record de Beyoncé, album de l’année pour Harry Styles… Tous les gagnants de la 65e cérémonie

Beyoncé est devenue ce dimanche 5 février l’artiste la plus couronnée de tous les temps aux Grammy Awards, à Los Angeles lors d’une cérémonie qui a aussi récompensé Harry Styles, Lizzo, ou encore Bonnie Raitt.

Queen B. sacrée plus grande reine des Grammy Awards. Beyoncé est devenue dimanche soir l'artiste la plus couronnée de tous les temps aux Grammy Awards, en remportant quatre récompenses, soit un total de 32 durant sa carrière, alors que la cérémonie à Los Angeles n'était toujours pas terminée.

La chanteuse, qui a sorti l'été dernier son dernier album «Renaissance», un opus aux accents dance, house et disco, compte désormais un de plus que le chef d'orchestre Georg Solti.

Arrivée un peu en retard, «Queen B» n'était pas encore là qu'un premier gramophone lui était destiné, celui de la meilleure chanson R&B pour «Cuff it».

Dans une robe à traine argentée, elle est ensuite montée sur scène pour récupérer celui du meilleur album dance/électronique, sous les yeux brillants de son époux, le rappeur Jay-Z.

«J'essaye de ne pas être trop émue», a-t-elle lancé, remerciant tour à tour ses parents, son «magnifique mari» et ses «trois beaux enfants» et «la communauté queer» qui l'a toujours soutenue.





Harry Styles, meilleur album

Le chanteur britannique Harry Styles a remporté dimanche le prix du meilleur album de l'année, une victoire surprise face aux grandes favorites Beyoncé, à qui la récompense échappe encore, ou Adele.

La sensation pop a raflé la récompense la plus convoitée de cet équivalent des Oscars pour la musique grâce à «Harry's House», son troisième opus. Un disque où les synthétiseurs et l'acoustique douce s'accompagnent de paroles très personnelles, pour en faire l'album le plus intime de la star britannique.

Sa sortie a permis à l'ancien membre du boys band One Direction d'accéder au statut de star appréciée du plus grand nombre. «Cela n'arrive pas si souvent à des gens comme moi et c'est tellement chouette», a dit le chanteur sur la scène de Los Angeles de la 65e cérémonie des Grammy Awards.

Lizzo, meilleur enregistrement de l’année

La chanteuse américaine Lizzo a elle aussi devancé les grandes favorites Beyoncé et Adele, pour remporter dimanche le prix du meilleur enregistrement de l'année aux Grammy Awards, grâce à son titre «About Damn Time».

Ce prix d'interprétation a un goût de revanche pour Lizzo. En 2020, elle était largement pressentie comme la grande gagnante de cet équivalent des Oscars de la musique, mais avait finalement dû s'incliner face au phénomène pop Billie Eilish.

Sur scène à Los Angeles, en larmes, elle a rendu hommage à Prince mort en 2016, mais aussi à Beyoncé, reine de cette 65e cérémonie des Grammy Awards.



«Je vous promets que dans votre vie vous trouverez des gens, vous attirerez des gens qui croiront en vous et qui vous soutiendront», a-t-elle lancé sous les applaudissements.

Bonnie Raitt, prix de la chanson

La chanteuse et guitariste américaine de blues, folk et country Bonnie Raitt a quant à elle remporté le prix de la chanson de l'année avec son titre «Just Like That», une surprise également face aux poids lourds Beyoncé, Taylor Swift et Adele.

La concurrence était féroce dans cette catégorie, mais le prix revient finalement à la chanteuse de 73 ans, saluée par la critique, et qui comptait déjà 10 gramophones à son actif.

Au cours de sa carrière d'un demi-siècle, l'artiste a produit avec régularité des œuvres toujours bien accueillies, travaillant avec des artistes comme Warren Zevon, Jackson Browne, The Pointer Sisters et John Prince, dont elle a repris la chanson «Angel From Montgomery» en 1974 pour en faire un tube.

La victoire de Bonnie Raitt aux Grammy Awards est une consécration de plus : l'artiste a été intronisée au Rock and Roll Hall of Fame en 2000, et Rolling Stone l'a classée parmi les 100 plus grands chanteurs et les 100 plus grands guitaristes de tous les temps.

Les gagnants des principales catégories

Record of the Year

GAGNANTE "About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA



"Easy on Me" — Adele



"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé



"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige



"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius



"Woman" — Doja Cat



"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy



"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar



"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

GAGNANT : Harry's House — Harry Styles

Voyage — ABBA



30 — Adele



Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny



Renaissance — Beyoncé



Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige



In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile



Music of the Spheres — Coldplay



Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar



Special — Lizzo

Song of the Year

GAGNANTE : "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

"abcdefu" — Gayle



"About Damn Time" — Lizzo



"All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift



"As It Was" — Harry Styles



"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy



"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé



"Easy on Me" — Adele



"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy



"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

GAGNANTE : Samara Joy

Anitta



Omar Apollo



Domi & JD Beck



Latto



Måneskin



Muni Long



Tobe Nwigwe



Molly Tuttle



Wet Leg

Best Music Video

GAGNANTE : All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

Easy on Me — Adele



Yet To Come — BTS



Woman — Doja Cat



The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar



As It Was — Harry Styles

Best Pop Solo Performance

GAGNANTE : "Easy on Me" — Adele

"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny



"Woman" — Doja Cat



"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy



"About Damn Time" — Lizzo



"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

GAGNANT : "Unholy" — Sam Smith & Kim Petras

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA



"Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran



"My Universe" — Coldplay & BTS



"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone & Doja Cat

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

GAGNANT : Higher — Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson



I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones



Evergreen — Pentatonix



Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

GAGNANT : Harry's House — Harry Styles

Voyage — ABBA



30 — Adele



Music of the Spheres — Coldplay



Special — Lizzo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

GAGNANTE : "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Rosewood" — Bonobo



"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo & Miguel



"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha



"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.



"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

GAGNANTE : Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo



Diplo — Diplo



The Last Goodbye — Odesza



Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

GAGNANT : Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin



Not Tight — Domi & JD Beck



Blooz — Grant Geissman



Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau

Best Rock Performance

GAGNANTE : "Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

"So Happy It Hurts" — Bryan Adams



"Old Man" — Beck



"Wild Child" — The Black Keys



"Crawl!" — Idles



"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck



"Holiday" — Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

GAGNANT : "Degradation Rules" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi

"Call Me Little Sunshine" — Ghost



"We'll Be Back" — Megadeth



"Kill or Be Killed" — Muse



"Blackout" — Turnstile

Best Instrumental Composition

GAGNANT : "Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer

"African Tales" — Paquito D'Rivera



"El País Invisible" — Miguel Zenón



"Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez



"Snapshots" — Pascal Le Beouf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

GAGNANT : "Scrapple from the Apple" — John Beasley

"As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton



"How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson



"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" — Danny Elfman



"Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Beouf

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

GAGNANT : "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza

"Let it Happen" — Louis Cole



"Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier



"Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant



"2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens

Best Rap Performance

GAGNANT : "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy



"Vegas" — Doja Cat



"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug



"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & Glorilla

Best Melodic Rap Performance

GAGNANT : "Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems

"Beautiful" — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA



"First Class" — Jack Harlow



"Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer



"Big Energy (Live)" — Latto

Best Rap Song

GAGNANT : "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar



"Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake



"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems



"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy



"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

Best Rap Album

GAGNANT : Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

God Did — DJ Khaled



I Never Liked You — Future



Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow



It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Latin Pop Album

GAGNANT : Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Aguilera — Christina Aguilera



De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo



Viajante — Fonseca



Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

GAGNANT : Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro



Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee



La 167 — Farruko



The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

GAGNANTE : Motomami — Rosalía

El Alimento — Cimafunk



Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler



1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte



Alegoría — Gaby Moreno



Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

Best Tropical Latin Album

GAGNANT : Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia



Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle



Legendario — Tito Nieves



Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra



Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

GAGNANT : "Stompin' Ground" — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

"Someday It'll All Make Sense" (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton



"Life According to Raechel" — Madison Cunningham



"Oh Betty" — Fantastic Negrito



"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

GAGNANT : "Made Up Mind" — Bonnie Raitt

"Silver Moon" [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith] — Eric Alexandrakis



"There You Go Again" — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett



"The Message" — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin



"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

GAGNANT : Encanto

Elvis



Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)



Top Gun: Maverick



West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

GAGNANT : Encanto — Germaine Franco

The Batman — Michael Giacchino



No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer



The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood



Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

GAGNANT : Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory



Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques



Old World — Christopher Tin

Best Song Written for Visual Media

GAGNANT : "We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" — Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Be Alive (From King Richard)" — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon



"Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" — Taylor Swift



"Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop



"Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito



"Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

Best Comedy Album

GAGNANT : The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan



A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow



Sorry — Louis CK



We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

GAGNANT : Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

Caroline, or Change — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy, & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner, & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)



MJ the Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee, & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)



Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff, & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven, & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)



Six: Live on Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)



A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen, & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best R&B Performance

GAGNANT : "Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé



"Over" — Lucky Daye



"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan



"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

Best Traditional R&B Performance

GAGNANTE : "Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra



"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige



"Keeps On Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai



"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

GAGNANTE : "Cuff It" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige



"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long



"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan



"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

GAGNANT : Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Operation Funk — Cory Henry



Drones — Terrace Martin



Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas



Starfruit — Moonchild

Best R&B Album

GAGNANTE : Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton



Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige



Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown



Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Best Music Film

GAGNANT : Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists

Adele One Night Only — Adele



Our World — Justin Bieber



Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish



Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía



A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Performance

GAGNANT : "Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg

"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys



"Certainty" — Big Thief



"King' — Florence + the Machine



"Spitting off the Edge of the World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

GAGNANT : Wet Leg — Wet Leg

WE — Arcade Fire



Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief



Fossora — Björk



Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Rock Song

GAGNANTE : "Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

"Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers



"Blackout" — Turnstile



"Harmonia's Dream" — The War on Drugs



"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Best Country Solo Performance

GAGNANT : "Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini



"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan



"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert



"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

GAGNANT : "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

"Wishful Drinking" — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt



"Midnight Rider's Prayer" — Brothers Osborne



"Outrunnin' Your Memory" — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert



"Does He Love You - Revisited" — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton



"Going Where the Lonely Go" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

GAGNANT : "'Til You Can't" — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

"Circles Around This Town" — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)



"Doin' This" — Luke Combs, Drew Parker, & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)



"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)



"If I Was A Cowboy" — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)



"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

GAGNANT : "Endangered Species" — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

"Rounds (Live)" — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist



"Keep Holding On" — Gerald Albright, soloist



"Falling" — Melissa Aldana, soloist



"Call of the Drum" — Marcus Baylor, soloist



"Cherokee/Koko" — John Beasley, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

GAGNANTE : Linger Awhile — Samara Joy



The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project



Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy



Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester



Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

GAGNANT : New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton, & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy — Peter Erskine Trio



LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade



Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding



Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

GAGNANT : Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band



Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & the Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob



Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber, & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene



Architecture of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

GAGNANT : Fandango at the Wall in New York — Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisálida — Danilo Pérez feat. the Global Messengers



If You Will — Flora Purim



Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval



Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

GAGNANT : "Kingdom" — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore, & Jacob Poole, songwriters

"Positive" — Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, & Juan Winans, songwriters



"When I Pray" — Doe; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters



"The Better Benediction" — PJ Morton featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter



"Get Up" — Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett, & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Folk Album

GAGNANTE : Revealer — Madison Cunningham

Spellbound — Judy Collins



The Light at the End of the Line — Janis Ian



Age of Apathy — Aoife O'Donovan



Hell on Church Street — Punch Brothers

Best Reggae Album

GAGNANTE : The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted — Koffee



Scorcha — Sean Paul



Third Time's the Charm — Protoje



Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

GAGNANT : "Bayethe" — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, & Nomcebo Zikode

"Udhero Na" — Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar



"Gimme Love" — Matt B & Eddy Kenzo



"Last Last" — Burna Boy



"Neva Bow Down" — Rocky Dawuni feat. Blvk H3ro

Best Global Music Album

GAGNANT : Sakura — Masa Takumi



Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble



Love, Damini — Burna Boy



Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf



Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest, & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

Best Rock Album

GAGNANT : Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne

Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys



The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello and the Impersonators



Crawler by Idles



Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly



Lucifer on the Sofa by Spoon