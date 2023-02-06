Grammy Awards 2023 : record de Beyoncé, album de l’année pour Harry Styles… Tous les gagnants de la 65e cérémonie

Beyoncé est devenue ce dimanche 5 février l’artiste la plus couronnée de tous les temps aux Grammy Awards, à Los Angeles lors d’une cérémonie qui a aussi récompensé Harry Styles, Lizzo, ou encore Bonnie Raitt.
Queen B. sacrée plus grande reine des Grammy Awards. Beyoncé est devenue dimanche soir l'artiste la plus couronnée de tous les temps aux Grammy Awards, en remportant quatre récompenses, soit un total de 32 durant sa carrière, alors que la cérémonie à Los Angeles n'était toujours pas terminée.
La chanteuse, qui a sorti l'été dernier son dernier album «Renaissance», un opus aux accents dance, house et disco, compte désormais un de plus que le chef d'orchestre Georg Solti.
Arrivée un peu en retard, «Queen B» n'était pas encore là qu'un premier gramophone lui était destiné, celui de la meilleure chanson R&B pour «Cuff it».
Record Breaker #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Lqn581xNYB
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
Dans une robe à traine argentée, elle est ensuite montée sur scène pour récupérer celui du meilleur album dance/électronique, sous les yeux brillants de son époux, le rappeur Jay-Z.
«J'essaye de ne pas être trop émue», a-t-elle lancé, remerciant tour à tour ses parents, son «magnifique mari» et ses «trois beaux enfants» et «la communauté queer» qui l'a toujours soutenue.
Harry Styles, meilleur album
Le chanteur britannique Harry Styles a remporté dimanche le prix du meilleur album de l'année, une victoire surprise face aux grandes favorites Beyoncé, à qui la récompense échappe encore, ou Adele.
Tonight gave us all the feels. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BPVtUs5xpQ
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
La sensation pop a raflé la récompense la plus convoitée de cet équivalent des Oscars pour la musique grâce à «Harry's House», son troisième opus. Un disque où les synthétiseurs et l'acoustique douce s'accompagnent de paroles très personnelles, pour en faire l'album le plus intime de la star britannique.
Sa sortie a permis à l'ancien membre du boys band One Direction d'accéder au statut de star appréciée du plus grand nombre. «Cela n'arrive pas si souvent à des gens comme moi et c'est tellement chouette», a dit le chanteur sur la scène de Los Angeles de la 65e cérémonie des Grammy Awards.
Lizzo, meilleur enregistrement de l’année
La chanteuse américaine Lizzo a elle aussi devancé les grandes favorites Beyoncé et Adele, pour remporter dimanche le prix du meilleur enregistrement de l'année aux Grammy Awards, grâce à son titre «About Damn Time».
Ce prix d'interprétation a un goût de revanche pour Lizzo. En 2020, elle était largement pressentie comme la grande gagnante de cet équivalent des Oscars de la musique, mais avait finalement dû s'incliner face au phénomène pop Billie Eilish.
You're so special, @Lizzo. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/STN5yhpvnK
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
Sur scène à Los Angeles, en larmes, elle a rendu hommage à Prince mort en 2016, mais aussi à Beyoncé, reine de cette 65e cérémonie des Grammy Awards.
«Je vous promets que dans votre vie vous trouverez des gens, vous attirerez des gens qui croiront en vous et qui vous soutiendront», a-t-elle lancé sous les applaudissements.
Bonnie Raitt, prix de la chanson
La chanteuse et guitariste américaine de blues, folk et country Bonnie Raitt a quant à elle remporté le prix de la chanson de l'année avec son titre «Just Like That», une surprise également face aux poids lourds Beyoncé, Taylor Swift et Adele.
La concurrence était féroce dans cette catégorie, mais le prix revient finalement à la chanteuse de 73 ans, saluée par la critique, et qui comptait déjà 10 gramophones à son actif.
Au cours de sa carrière d'un demi-siècle, l'artiste a produit avec régularité des œuvres toujours bien accueillies, travaillant avec des artistes comme Warren Zevon, Jackson Browne, The Pointer Sisters et John Prince, dont elle a repris la chanson «Angel From Montgomery» en 1974 pour en faire un tube.
La victoire de Bonnie Raitt aux Grammy Awards est une consécration de plus : l'artiste a été intronisée au Rock and Roll Hall of Fame en 2000, et Rolling Stone l'a classée parmi les 100 plus grands chanteurs et les 100 plus grands guitaristes de tous les temps.
Les gagnants des principales catégories
Record of the Year
GAGNANTE "About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
Album of the Year
GAGNANT : Harry's House — Harry Styles
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Song of the Year
GAGNANTE : "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt
"abcdefu" — Gayle
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
GAGNANTE : Samara Joy
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Music Video
GAGNANTE : All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
Easy on Me — Adele
Yet To Come — BTS
Woman — Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
Best Pop Solo Performance
GAGNANTE : "Easy on Me" — Adele
"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
GAGNANT : "Unholy" — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" — Coldplay & BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone & Doja Cat
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
GAGNANT : Higher — Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
GAGNANT : Harry's House — Harry Styles
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
GAGNANTE : "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Rosewood" — Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo & Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
GAGNANTE : Renaissance — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
GAGNANT : Empire Central — Snarky Puppy
Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin
Not Tight — Domi & JD Beck
Blooz — Grant Geissman
Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau
Best Rock Performance
GAGNANTE : "Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile
"So Happy It Hurts" — Bryan Adams
"Old Man" — Beck
"Wild Child" — The Black Keys
"Crawl!" — Idles
"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
"Holiday" — Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
GAGNANT : "Degradation Rules" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi
"Call Me Little Sunshine" — Ghost
"We'll Be Back" — Megadeth
"Kill or Be Killed" — Muse
"Blackout" — Turnstile
Best Instrumental Composition
GAGNANT : "Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer
"African Tales" — Paquito D'Rivera
"El País Invisible" — Miguel Zenón
"Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez
"Snapshots" — Pascal Le Beouf
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
GAGNANT : "Scrapple from the Apple" — John Beasley
"As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton
"How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson
"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" — Danny Elfman
"Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Beouf
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
GAGNANT : "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza
"Let it Happen" — Louis Cole
"Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier
"Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant
"2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens
Best Rap Performance
GAGNANT : "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" — Doja Cat
"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & Glorilla
Best Melodic Rap Performance
GAGNANT : "Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems
"Beautiful" — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
"First Class" — Jack Harlow
"Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
"Big Energy (Live)" — Latto
Best Rap Song
GAGNANT : "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems
"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
Best Rap Album
GAGNANT : Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
It's Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best Latin Pop Album
GAGNANT : Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
Viajante — Fonseca
Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
GAGNANT : Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
GAGNANTE : Motomami — Rosalía
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
Best Tropical Latin Album
GAGNANT : Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives
Best American Roots Performance
GAGNANT : "Stompin' Ground" — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
"Someday It'll All Make Sense" (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton
"Life According to Raechel" — Madison Cunningham
"Oh Betty" — Fantastic Negrito
"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
GAGNANT : "Made Up Mind" — Bonnie Raitt
"Silver Moon" [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith] — Eric Alexandrakis
"There You Go Again" — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett
"The Message" — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin
"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
GAGNANT : Encanto
Elvis
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
GAGNANT : Encanto — Germaine Franco
The Batman — Michael Giacchino
No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
GAGNANT : Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory
Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques
Old World — Christopher Tin
Best Song Written for Visual Media
GAGNANT : "We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" — Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Be Alive (From King Richard)" — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon
"Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" — Taylor Swift
"Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop
"Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito
"Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
Best Comedy Album
GAGNANT : The Closer — Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
Sorry — Louis CK
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
GAGNANT : Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
Caroline, or Change — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy, & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner, & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
MJ the Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee, & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff, & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven, & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Six: Live on Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen, & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best R&B Performance
GAGNANT : "Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long
"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé
"Over" — Lucky Daye
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
Best Traditional R&B Performance
GAGNANTE : "Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé
"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"Keeps On Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
GAGNANTE : "Cuff It" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
GAGNANT : Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Drones — Terrace Martin
Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas
Starfruit — Moonchild
Best R&B Album
GAGNANTE : Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Best Music Film
GAGNANT : Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists
Adele One Night Only — Adele
Our World — Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Best Alternative Music Performance
GAGNANT : "Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg
"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys
"Certainty" — Big Thief
"King' — Florence + the Machine
"Spitting off the Edge of the World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
GAGNANT : Wet Leg — Wet Leg
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Rock Song
GAGNANTE : "Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile
"Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Blackout" — Turnstile
"Harmonia's Dream" — The War on Drugs
"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
Best Country Solo Performance
GAGNANT : "Live Forever" — Willie Nelson
"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini
"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
GAGNANT : "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
"Wishful Drinking" — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
"Midnight Rider's Prayer" — Brothers Osborne
"Outrunnin' Your Memory" — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
"Does He Love You - Revisited" — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
"Going Where the Lonely Go" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
GAGNANT : "'Til You Can't" — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
"Circles Around This Town" — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Doin' This" — Luke Combs, Drew Parker, & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"If I Was A Cowboy" — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
GAGNANT : "Endangered Species" — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
"Rounds (Live)" — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
"Keep Holding On" — Gerald Albright, soloist
"Falling" — Melissa Aldana, soloist
"Call of the Drum" — Marcus Baylor, soloist
"Cherokee/Koko" — John Beasley, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
GAGNANTE : Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
GAGNANT : New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton, & Matthew Stevens
Live In Italy — Peter Erskine Trio
LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding
Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
GAGNANT : Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & the Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob
Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber, & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene
Architecture of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows
Best Latin Jazz Album
GAGNANT : Fandango at the Wall in New York — Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Crisálida — Danilo Pérez feat. the Global Messengers
If You Will — Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval
Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song
GAGNANT : "Kingdom" — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore, & Jacob Poole, songwriters
"Positive" — Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, & Juan Winans, songwriters
"When I Pray" — Doe; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
"The Better Benediction" — PJ Morton featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
"Get Up" — Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett, & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Folk Album
GAGNANTE : Revealer — Madison Cunningham
Spellbound — Judy Collins
The Light at the End of the Line — Janis Ian
Age of Apathy — Aoife O'Donovan
Hell on Church Street — Punch Brothers
Best Reggae Album
GAGNANTE : The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted — Koffee
Scorcha — Sean Paul
Third Time's the Charm — Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
GAGNANT : "Bayethe" — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, & Nomcebo Zikode
"Udhero Na" — Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
"Gimme Love" — Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
"Last Last" — Burna Boy
"Neva Bow Down" — Rocky Dawuni feat. Blvk H3ro
Best Global Music Album
GAGNANT : Sakura — Masa Takumi
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest, & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
Best Rock Album
GAGNANT : Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne
Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys
The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello and the Impersonators
Crawler by Idles
Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly
Lucifer on the Sofa by Spoon