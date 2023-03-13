Oscars 2023 : les plus beaux looks des stars

La 95e cérémonie des Oscars s'est tenue ce dimanche soir à Los Angeles. Les stars ont foulé le tapis rouge (exceptionnellement d’une couleur champagne cette année), parées de leurs plus beaux atours.

Certaines ont opté pour le minimalisme, d’autres sur une pointe d’excentricité. Quel que soit leur choix, les stars conviées à la cérémonie des Oscars 2023 ont fait des arrivées remarquées. Comme pour se mettre au diapason du tapis - dont la traditionnelle couleur carmin a laissé place cette année à une teinte champagne - côté mode, ce n’est pas l’exubérance qui a présidé, mais une certaine forme d’élégance.

Ana de Armas en Louis Vuitton

Jessica Chastain en Gucci

Jessica Chastain Wore Gucci To The 2023 #Oscars https://t.co/RZIkMtnSkD pic.twitter.com/iQs3kMt3Na — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) March 13, 2023

Cate Blanchett en Louis Vuitton

Cate Blanchett is a vision in custom #LouisVuitton on the 2023 #Oscars red carpet. The star is nominated in the best actress category for her lead role in TAR, making it her 8th career nomination. See what all your favorite stars are wearing here: https://t.co/myTifpChxl pic.twitter.com/2jxehxQW9t — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 13, 2023

Michelle Yeoh en Dior

Michelle Yeoh Wore Dior Haute Couture To The 2023 #Oscars https://t.co/srBcB6QQD1 pic.twitter.com/Y06uiWQVAz — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) March 13, 2023

Jennifer Connelly en Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Connelly attends the 2023 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hdqg8hEBWS — Films to Films (@FilmstoFilms_) March 12, 2023

Michelle Williams en Chanel

Michelle Williams en Chanel Haute Couture



Oscars 2023 pic.twitter.com/aNRaim3bYC — Miguel Ángel (@Miki_Trent) March 12, 2023

Nicole Kidman en Armani Privé

Rihanna en Alaïa

Lady Gaga en Versace

VIDEO: Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5viuKp9Ksk — Lady Gaga Now (@ladygaganownet) March 12, 2023

Kate Hudson en Rodarte

Our jaws are on the floor, Kate Hudson!! See every #Oscars red carpet look here: https://t.co/O3LLFsDv6v pic.twitter.com/l0zrfQn0o9 — E! News (@enews) March 12, 2023

Florence Pugh en Valentino

From Florence Pugh's punkish updo to Rihanna's red lip, here are the best beauty looks from the Oscars red carpet: https://t.co/r6luOvexX0 pic.twitter.com/BUPLUBNxrN — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 13, 2023

Austin Butler en Saint Laurent par Anthony Vaccarello

Austin Butler looks dapper in a #SaintLaurent tuxedo on the 2023 #Oscars red carpet. The star is a first-time Academy Award nominee in the best actor category for his role lead role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. See all the red carpet arrivals here: https://t.co/YVxSZoSXjW pic.twitter.com/ePjDXIu4AA — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 12, 2023

Brendan Fraser en Giorgio Armani

Jamie Lee Curtis en Dolce & Gabbana

Jamie Lee Curtis is matching tonight's champagne carpet beautifully! #Oscars | : Arturo Holmes/Getty | See more red carpet arrivals here: https://t.co/iNjQxZtoYp pic.twitter.com/PIHt2ymwpO — People (@people) March 12, 2023

Stephanie Hsu en Valentino

Sigourney Weaver en Givenchy

Red carpet royalty Sigourney Weaver makes a splash at the #Oscars. https://t.co/1YjeRcBYd2 pic.twitter.com/GZdCneJUs1 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 12, 2023

Sandra Oh en Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Mindy Kaling en Vera Wang

This may be our favorite look of the night so far. Mindy Kaling wows the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang gown at the 2023 #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/U7OoE7DgDC — E! News (@enews) March 12, 2023

Zoe Saldana en Fendi Couture

Eva Longoria en Zuhair Murad

Halle Bailey en Dolce & Gabbana

Halle Bailey Wore Dolce & Gabbana To The 2023 #Oscarshttps://t.co/z5ENVabWSv pic.twitter.com/cN36cBdo2g — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) March 12, 2023

Ariana DeBose en Atelier Versace

Cara Delevingne en Elie Saab

Uma nova mulher! Cara Delevingne no Red Carpet do #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ENZdaPtqQV — BCharts (@bchartsnet) March 12, 2023

Salma Hayek en Gucci

Pedro Pascal and Salma Hayek on the 2023 #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/tDnfev3J1w — A Shot. (@justashottt_) March 12, 2023

Malala Yousafzai en Ralph Lauren

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai for tonight’s #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/qeqVqn1oVN — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) March 12, 2023

Sarah Polley

Melissa McCarthy en Christian Siriano

Melissa McCarthy on the #Oscars red carpet! pic.twitter.com/e3WSSpTruV — Cocktails & Culture Podcast (@WeAreCCPod) March 13, 2023

Lenny Kravitz en Saint Laurent par Anthony Vaccarello

Angela Bassett en Moschino

Angela Bassett Wore Moschino To The 2023 #Oscars https://t.co/R7uD29QPJg pic.twitter.com/eQRU0lfPee — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) March 13, 2023

Emily Blunt en Valentino

Emily Blunt in Valentino at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/B0Z7aqHAMf — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 12, 2023

Andrea Riseborough en Alexander McQueen