Oscars 2023 : les plus beaux looks des stars

Janelle Monae en robe Vera Wang et Stephanie Silva faisaient partie des convives. [REUTERS/Eric Gaillard]
La 95e cérémonie des Oscars s'est tenue ce dimanche soir à Los Angeles. Les stars ont foulé le tapis rouge (exceptionnellement d’une couleur champagne cette année), parées de leurs plus beaux atours.

Certaines ont opté pour le minimalisme, d’autres sur une pointe d’excentricité. Quel que soit leur choix, les stars conviées à la cérémonie des Oscars 2023 ont fait des arrivées remarquées. Comme pour se mettre au diapason du tapis - dont la traditionnelle couleur carmin a laissé place cette année à une teinte champagne - côté mode, ce n’est pas l’exubérance qui a présidé, mais une certaine forme d’élégance.

Ana de Armas en Louis Vuitton

Jessica Chastain en Gucci

Cate Blanchett en Louis Vuitton

Michelle Yeoh en Dior

Jennifer Connelly en Louis Vuitton 

Michelle Williams en Chanel 

Nicole Kidman en Armani Privé

Rihanna en Alaïa 

Lady Gaga en Versace

Kate Hudson en Rodarte 

Florence Pugh en Valentino

Austin Butler en Saint Laurent par Anthony Vaccarello 

Brendan Fraser en Giorgio Armani 

Jamie Lee Curtis en Dolce & Gabbana

Stephanie Hsu en Valentino 

Sigourney Weaver en Givenchy

Sandra Oh en Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 

Mindy Kaling en Vera Wang 

Zoe Saldana en Fendi Couture 

Eva Longoria en Zuhair Murad 

Halle Bailey en Dolce & Gabbana 

Ariana DeBose en Atelier Versace 

Cara Delevingne en Elie Saab 

Salma Hayek en Gucci 

Malala Yousafzai en Ralph Lauren 

Sarah Polley

Melissa McCarthy en Christian Siriano

Lenny Kravitz en Saint Laurent par Anthony Vaccarello

Angela Bassett en Moschino 

Emily Blunt en Valentino 

Andrea Riseborough en Alexander McQueen 

