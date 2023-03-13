Oscars 2023 : les plus beaux looks des stars

La 95e cérémonie des Oscars s'est tenue ce dimanche soir à Los Angeles. Les stars ont foulé le tapis rouge (exceptionnellement d’une couleur champagne cette année), parées de leurs plus beaux atours.
Certaines ont opté pour le minimalisme, d’autres sur une pointe d’excentricité. Quel que soit leur choix, les stars conviées à la cérémonie des Oscars 2023 ont fait des arrivées remarquées. Comme pour se mettre au diapason du tapis - dont la traditionnelle couleur carmin a laissé place cette année à une teinte champagne - côté mode, ce n’est pas l’exubérance qui a présidé, mais une certaine forme d’élégance.
Ana de Armas en Louis Vuitton
Ana de Armas blows a kiss on the #Oscars red carpet. https://t.co/ESbPYqrUFK pic.twitter.com/uX57UF742F
— Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023
Jessica Chastain en Gucci
Jessica Chastain Wore Gucci To The 2023 #Oscars https://t.co/RZIkMtnSkD pic.twitter.com/iQs3kMt3Na
— Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) March 13, 2023
Cate Blanchett en Louis Vuitton
Cate Blanchett is a vision in custom #LouisVuitton on the 2023 #Oscars red carpet. The star is nominated in the best actress category for her lead role in TAR, making it her 8th career nomination. See what all your favorite stars are wearing here: https://t.co/myTifpChxl pic.twitter.com/2jxehxQW9t
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 13, 2023
Michelle Yeoh en Dior
Michelle Yeoh Wore Dior Haute Couture To The 2023 #Oscars https://t.co/srBcB6QQD1 pic.twitter.com/Y06uiWQVAz
— Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) March 13, 2023
Jennifer Connelly en Louis Vuitton
Jennifer Connelly attends the 2023 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hdqg8hEBWS
— Films to Films (@FilmstoFilms_) March 12, 2023
Michelle Williams en Chanel
Michelle Williams en Chanel Haute Couture
Oscars 2023 pic.twitter.com/aNRaim3bYC
— Miguel Ángel (@Miki_Trent) March 12, 2023
Nicole Kidman en Armani Privé
THAT bitch nicole kidman !!!!! #oscarspic.twitter.com/xxcT0V2M4F
— már (@catebismyfav) March 12, 2023
Rihanna en Alaïa
Rihanna #oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/Nvp6ueQ3cC
— Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) March 13, 2023
Lady Gaga en Versace
VIDEO: Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5viuKp9Ksk
— Lady Gaga Now (@ladygaganownet) March 12, 2023
Kate Hudson en Rodarte
Our jaws are on the floor, Kate Hudson!! See every #Oscars red carpet look here: https://t.co/O3LLFsDv6v pic.twitter.com/l0zrfQn0o9
— E! News (@enews) March 12, 2023
Florence Pugh en Valentino
From Florence Pugh's punkish updo to Rihanna's red lip, here are the best beauty looks from the Oscars red carpet: https://t.co/r6luOvexX0 pic.twitter.com/BUPLUBNxrN
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 13, 2023
Austin Butler en Saint Laurent par Anthony Vaccarello
Austin Butler looks dapper in a #SaintLaurent tuxedo on the 2023 #Oscars red carpet. The star is a first-time Academy Award nominee in the best actor category for his role lead role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. See all the red carpet arrivals here: https://t.co/YVxSZoSXjW pic.twitter.com/ePjDXIu4AA
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 12, 2023
Brendan Fraser en Giorgio Armani
Brendan Fraser wins Oscar for actor in a leading role for ‘The Whale.' @TheAcademy #Oscars95 #BestActor #TheWhale #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/QtvCklS0UI
— On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) March 13, 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis en Dolce & Gabbana
Jamie Lee Curtis is matching tonight's champagne carpet beautifully! #Oscars | : Arturo Holmes/Getty | See more red carpet arrivals here: https://t.co/iNjQxZtoYp pic.twitter.com/PIHt2ymwpO
— People (@people) March 12, 2023
Stephanie Hsu en Valentino
#Oscars Stephanie Hsu on the Red Carpet for #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce #EEAAO pic.twitter.com/83KuIE7QBZ
— Film Inquiry (@FilmInquiry) March 12, 2023
Sigourney Weaver en Givenchy
Red carpet royalty Sigourney Weaver makes a splash at the #Oscars. https://t.co/1YjeRcBYd2 pic.twitter.com/GZdCneJUs1
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 12, 2023
Sandra Oh en Giambattista Valli Haute Couture
Oh yes, Sandra Oh! #Oscars | See more red carpet arrivals here: https://t.co/iNjQxZtoYp pic.twitter.com/1GyLQHKf0P
— People (@people) March 12, 2023
Mindy Kaling en Vera Wang
This may be our favorite look of the night so far. Mindy Kaling wows the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang gown at the 2023 #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/U7OoE7DgDC
— E! News (@enews) March 12, 2023
Zoe Saldana en Fendi Couture
Box office queen Zoë Saldana looks incredible on the #Oscars red carpet. #EtalkRedCarpet #Oscars2023 #ZoeSaldana pic.twitter.com/02uzJR3vAS
— Etalk @ The #Oscars (@etalkCTV) March 12, 2023
Eva Longoria en Zuhair Murad
Eva Longoria on the 2023 #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/YHhiU7pjGj
— A Shot. (@justashottt_) March 12, 2023
Halle Bailey en Dolce & Gabbana
Halle Bailey Wore Dolce & Gabbana To The 2023 #Oscarshttps://t.co/z5ENVabWSv pic.twitter.com/cN36cBdo2g
— Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) March 12, 2023
Ariana DeBose en Atelier Versace
#Oscars Ariana DeBose on the Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/h6Ymr7Shiz
— Film Inquiry (@FilmInquiry) March 12, 2023
Cara Delevingne en Elie Saab
Uma nova mulher! Cara Delevingne no Red Carpet do #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ENZdaPtqQV
— BCharts (@bchartsnet) March 12, 2023
Salma Hayek en Gucci
Pedro Pascal and Salma Hayek on the 2023 #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/tDnfev3J1w
— A Shot. (@justashottt_) March 12, 2023
Malala Yousafzai en Ralph Lauren
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai for tonight’s #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/qeqVqn1oVN
— The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) March 12, 2023
Sarah Polley
#Oscars Sarah Polley on the Red Carpet! #WomenTalking pic.twitter.com/ETO3WfCOAk
— Film Inquiry (@FilmInquiry) March 12, 2023
Melissa McCarthy en Christian Siriano
Melissa McCarthy on the #Oscars red carpet! pic.twitter.com/e3WSSpTruV
— Cocktails & Culture Podcast (@WeAreCCPod) March 13, 2023
Lenny Kravitz en Saint Laurent par Anthony Vaccarello
Lenny Kravitz, thats it. See every #Oscars red carpet look here: https://t.co/O3LLFsDv6v pic.twitter.com/TAcmRchruv
— E! News (@enews) March 12, 2023
Angela Bassett en Moschino
Angela Bassett Wore Moschino To The 2023 #Oscars https://t.co/R7uD29QPJg pic.twitter.com/eQRU0lfPee
— Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) March 13, 2023
Emily Blunt en Valentino
Emily Blunt in Valentino at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/B0Z7aqHAMf
— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 12, 2023
Andrea Riseborough en Alexander McQueen
Andrea Riseborough in Alexander McQueen at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/VlHXotAsVC
— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 13, 2023