Critics Choice Awards : «Oppenheimer», «Anatomie d’une chute», «Succession»… Découvrez la liste des lauréats

Remis par un collège d'environ 600 membres des plus grandes organisations de critiques de cinéma américaines, les Critics Choice Awards ont dévoilé les grands gagnants de leur 29e édition ce dimanche soir, lors d’une cérémonie qui s’est déroulée à Santa Monica (Californie), en présence de très nombreuses stars.

Le biopic «Oppenheimer» de Christopher Nolan, a ce dimanche soir poursuivi sa moisson de prix en remportant huit récompenses aux Critics Choice Awards. Le long-métrage sur le père de la bombe atomique a ainsi continué sa course folle vers les Oscars : prix du meilleur film, du meilleur réalisateur pour Nolan, du meilleur second rôle pour Robert Downey Jr., en plus de la meilleure photographie, de la meilleure musique, du meilleur montage, des meilleurs effets visuels et de la meilleure distribution.

Christopher Nolan a remercié les critiques d'avoir «aidé à convaincre les audiences mainstream qu'un film sur la physique quantique et l'apocalypse pouvait valoir le détour».

Christopher Nolan's critics choice award acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/nyaWOVALpD — alan b. (@inceptstellar) January 15, 2024

Au classement des films les plus récompensés, Barbie - qui comptait le plus de nominations (18) - talonne «Oppenheimer» avec six récompenses, tandis que «The Holdovers» monte sur la troisième marche des films les plus récompensés de la soirée, avec trois trophées.



Le film français «Anatomie d'une chute» a lui aussi été une nouvelle fois primé. La réalisatrice Justine Triet confirme ainsi son succès international après les Golden Globes, début janvier, en recevant le prix du meilleur film dans une langue étrangère. La dernière Palme d'or, retraçant le procès d'une femme accusée d'avoir tué son mari, a l'espoir de tirer son épingle du jeu aux Oscars.

Congratulations to “Anatomy of a Fall,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM#CriticsChoiceAwards #AnatomyOfAFall pic.twitter.com/fcv4ui9F4u — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Les Critics Choice Awards ont par ailleurs consacré Emma Stone, élue meilleure actrice pour son rôle de «Bella» dans la comédie noire «Pauvres créatures», après les Golden Globes.

“Best Actress” winner Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos from @PoorThingsFilm at the Critics Choice Awards! #EmmaStone #YorgosLanthimos#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/CbyIixGhPi — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Idem pour Paul Giamatti chez les acteurs, dans «Winter Break». Il sera notamment opposé pour l'Oscar à Cillian Murphy, qui incarne J. Robert Oppenheimer dans le film de Christopher Nolan.

Congratulations to Paul Giamatti, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR for his role in “The Holdovers”#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/ADqdcEnh58 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Le phénomène commercial «Barbie» repart avec les prix de la meilleure comédie, du meilleur scénario original, de la meilleure chanson et des meilleurs décors, costumes, coiffures et maquillages.

BARBIE ganó 6 Critics' Choice Awards en esta entrega.





Dejaré por aquí el discurso que dieron MARGOT ROBBIE y GRETA GERWIG tras vencer en la categoría Mejor Comedia.





Qué bonita noche para ellas #CriticsChoiceAwardspic.twitter.com/EhSO1cTEOl — Carla (@shannonlada) January 15, 2024

Côté animation, «Spider-man : Across the Spider-Verse», a raflé la mise. En ce qui concerne les séries, «Succession», «The Bear» et «Acharnés» sont les grandes gagnantes.

«Lupin» a remporté le prix de la meilleure série en langue étrangère.

Congratulations to “Lupin”



The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Lupin pic.twitter.com/h5AtvLDmuJ — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Harrison Ford célébré

Harrison Ford a reçu le Career Achievement Award lors de la cérémonie, en plus d'être nommé pour son second rôle dans la série comique Shrinking.



L’acteur de 81 ans, a accepté le prix sous une standing ovation de la salle après la diffusion d'une compilation vidéo présentant certains de ses plus grands succès cinématographiques. «Je suis ici grâce à une combinaison de chance et du travail de merveilleux scénaristes, réalisateurs et cinéastes. Je me sens extrêmement chanceux. Je suis heureux de cet honneur et je l'apprécie beaucoup.»



Au bord des larmes, il a remercié sa femme, Calista Flockhart, de lui avoir offert son «soutien». «Et j'ai besoin de beaucoup de soutien», a-t-il ajouté très ému.

REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci



La liste des gagnants des Critics Choice Awards 2024

MEILLEUR RÉALISATEUR

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

MEILLEURE COMÉDIE

Barbie

MEILLEUR SCÉNARISTE ORIGINAL

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

MEILLEUR ENSEMBLE

Oppenheimer

MEILLEUR ACTEUR

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

MEILLEURE ACTRICE

Emma Stone – Pauvres choses

MEILLEUR PHOTO

Oppenheimer

MEILLEURE CHANSON

«I'm just Ken» – Barbie

Ryan Gosling’s reaction to “I’m Just Ken” winning Best Original Song at the #CriticsChoiceAwards





See the full winners list: https://t.co/o7EgopRYqJ pic.twitter.com/UOWpZPhaiv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 15, 2024

MEILLEURE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE

Succession (HBO | Max)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UNE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UNE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

MEILLEURE SÉRIE LIMITÉE

Acharnés (Netflix)

MEILLEURE SÉRIE COMIQUE

The Bear (FX)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UNE SÉRIE COMÉDIE

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UNE SÉRIE COMÉDIE

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UNE SÉRIE LIMITÉE OU UN FILM RÉALISÉ POUR LA TÉLÉVISION

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UNE SÉRIE LIMITÉE OU UN FILM RÉALISÉ POUR LA TÉLÉVISION

Ali Wong – Acharnés (Netflix)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN SECOND RÔLE

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN SECOND RÔLE

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

MEILLEUR FILM D'ANIMATION

Spider-Man : Across the Spider-Verse

MEILLEUR FILM EN LANGUE ÉTRANGÈRE

Anatomie d'une chute

MEILLEURS EFFETS VISUELS

Oppenheimer

MEILLEUR MONTAGE

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

MEILLEURE CINÉMATOGRAPHIE

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

MEILLEURE CONCEPTION DE PRODUCTION

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

MEILLEURS COSTUMES

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

MEILLEURS COIFFURE ET MAQUILLAGE

Barbie

MEILLEURE BANDE-ORIGINALE

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

MEILLEUR JEUNE ACTEUR/ACTRICE

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE COMIQUE

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE COMIQUE

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE LIMITÉE OU UN FILM RÉALISÉ POUR LA TÉLÉVISION

Maria Bello – Acharnés (Netflix)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE LIMITÉE OU UN FILM CONÇU POUR LA TÉLÉVISION

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

MEILLEUR FILM RÉALISÉ POUR LA TÉLÉVISION

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

MEILLEURE SÉRIE D'ANIMATION

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

MEILLEURE SÉRIE EN LANGUE ÉTRANGÈRE

Lupin (Netflix)