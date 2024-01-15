Critics Choice Awards : «Oppenheimer», «Anatomie d’une chute», «Succession»… Découvrez la liste des lauréats

Remis par un collège d'environ 600 membres des plus grandes organisations de critiques de cinéma américaines, les Critics Choice Awards ont dévoilé les grands gagnants de leur 29e édition ce dimanche soir, lors d’une cérémonie qui s’est déroulée à Santa Monica (Californie), en présence de très nombreuses stars.
Le biopic «Oppenheimer» de Christopher Nolan, a ce dimanche soir poursuivi sa moisson de prix en remportant huit récompenses aux Critics Choice Awards. Le long-métrage sur le père de la bombe atomique a ainsi continué sa course folle vers les Oscars : prix du meilleur film, du meilleur réalisateur pour Nolan, du meilleur second rôle pour Robert Downey Jr., en plus de la meilleure photographie, de la meilleure musique, du meilleur montage, des meilleurs effets visuels et de la meilleure distribution.
Christopher Nolan a remercié les critiques d'avoir «aidé à convaincre les audiences mainstream qu'un film sur la physique quantique et l'apocalypse pouvait valoir le détour».
Christopher Nolan's critics choice award acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/nyaWOVALpD
— alan b. (@inceptstellar) January 15, 2024
Au classement des films les plus récompensés, Barbie - qui comptait le plus de nominations (18) - talonne «Oppenheimer» avec six récompenses, tandis que «The Holdovers» monte sur la troisième marche des films les plus récompensés de la soirée, avec trois trophées.
Le film français «Anatomie d'une chute» a lui aussi été une nouvelle fois primé. La réalisatrice Justine Triet confirme ainsi son succès international après les Golden Globes, début janvier, en recevant le prix du meilleur film dans une langue étrangère. La dernière Palme d'or, retraçant le procès d'une femme accusée d'avoir tué son mari, a l'espoir de tirer son épingle du jeu aux Oscars.
Congratulations to “Anatomy of a Fall,” winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM#CriticsChoiceAwards #AnatomyOfAFall pic.twitter.com/fcv4ui9F4u
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Les Critics Choice Awards ont par ailleurs consacré Emma Stone, élue meilleure actrice pour son rôle de «Bella» dans la comédie noire «Pauvres créatures», après les Golden Globes.
Livin that award show life!
“Best Actress” winner Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos from @PoorThingsFilm at the Critics Choice Awards! #EmmaStone #YorgosLanthimos#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/CbyIixGhPi
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Idem pour Paul Giamatti chez les acteurs, dans «Winter Break». Il sera notamment opposé pour l'Oscar à Cillian Murphy, qui incarne J. Robert Oppenheimer dans le film de Christopher Nolan.
Congratulations to Paul Giamatti, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR for his role in “The Holdovers”#CriticsChoiceAwards #TheHoldovers @HoldoversFilm pic.twitter.com/ADqdcEnh58
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Le phénomène commercial «Barbie» repart avec les prix de la meilleure comédie, du meilleur scénario original, de la meilleure chanson et des meilleurs décors, costumes, coiffures et maquillages.
BARBIE ganó 6 Critics' Choice Awards en esta entrega.
Dejaré por aquí el discurso que dieron MARGOT ROBBIE y GRETA GERWIG tras vencer en la categoría Mejor Comedia.
Qué bonita noche para ellas #CriticsChoiceAwardspic.twitter.com/EhSO1cTEOl
— Carla (@shannonlada) January 15, 2024
Côté animation, «Spider-man : Across the Spider-Verse», a raflé la mise. En ce qui concerne les séries, «Succession», «The Bear» et «Acharnés» sont les grandes gagnantes.
Congratulations to “Succession”
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DRAMA SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Succession @succession pic.twitter.com/Z969CB36Rq
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Congratulations to “Beef”
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST LIMITED SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #BeefOnNetflix @Netflix pic.twitter.com/bggIBF0m3L
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
«Lupin» a remporté le prix de la meilleure série en langue étrangère.
Congratulations to “Lupin”
The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #Lupin pic.twitter.com/h5AtvLDmuJ
— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Harrison Ford célébré
Harrison Ford a reçu le Career Achievement Award lors de la cérémonie, en plus d'être nommé pour son second rôle dans la série comique Shrinking.
L’acteur de 81 ans, a accepté le prix sous une standing ovation de la salle après la diffusion d'une compilation vidéo présentant certains de ses plus grands succès cinématographiques. «Je suis ici grâce à une combinaison de chance et du travail de merveilleux scénaristes, réalisateurs et cinéastes. Je me sens extrêmement chanceux. Je suis heureux de cet honneur et je l'apprécie beaucoup.»
Au bord des larmes, il a remercié sa femme, Calista Flockhart, de lui avoir offert son «soutien». «Et j'ai besoin de beaucoup de soutien», a-t-il ajouté très ému.
La liste des gagnants des Critics Choice Awards 2024
MEILLEUR RÉALISATEUR
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
MEILLEURE COMÉDIE
Barbie
MEILLEUR SCÉNARISTE ORIGINAL
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
MEILLEUR ENSEMBLE
Oppenheimer
MEILLEUR ACTEUR
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
MEILLEURE ACTRICE
Emma Stone – Pauvres choses
MEILLEUR PHOTO
Oppenheimer
MEILLEURE CHANSON
«I'm just Ken» – Barbie
Ryan Gosling’s reaction to “I’m Just Ken” winning Best Original Song at the #CriticsChoiceAwards
See the full winners list: https://t.co/o7EgopRYqJ pic.twitter.com/UOWpZPhaiv
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 15, 2024
MEILLEURE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE
Succession (HBO | Max)
MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UNE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UNE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
MEILLEURE SÉRIE LIMITÉE
Acharnés (Netflix)
MEILLEURE SÉRIE COMIQUE
The Bear (FX)
MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UNE SÉRIE COMÉDIE
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UNE SÉRIE COMÉDIE
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UNE SÉRIE LIMITÉE OU UN FILM RÉALISÉ POUR LA TÉLÉVISION
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UNE SÉRIE LIMITÉE OU UN FILM RÉALISÉ POUR LA TÉLÉVISION
Ali Wong – Acharnés (Netflix)
MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN SECOND RÔLE
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN SECOND RÔLE
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
MEILLEUR FILM D'ANIMATION
Spider-Man : Across the Spider-Verse
MEILLEUR FILM EN LANGUE ÉTRANGÈRE
Anatomie d'une chute
MEILLEURS EFFETS VISUELS
Oppenheimer
MEILLEUR MONTAGE
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
MEILLEURE CINÉMATOGRAPHIE
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
MEILLEURE CONCEPTION DE PRODUCTION
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
MEILLEURS COSTUMES
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
MEILLEURS COIFFURE ET MAQUILLAGE
Barbie
MEILLEURE BANDE-ORIGINALE
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
MEILLEUR JEUNE ACTEUR/ACTRICE
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE COMIQUE
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE COMIQUE
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE LIMITÉE OU UN FILM RÉALISÉ POUR LA TÉLÉVISION
Maria Bello – Acharnés (Netflix)
MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN SECOND RÔLE DANS UNE SÉRIE LIMITÉE OU UN FILM CONÇU POUR LA TÉLÉVISION
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
MEILLEUR FILM RÉALISÉ POUR LA TÉLÉVISION
Quiz Lady (Hulu)
MEILLEURE SÉRIE D'ANIMATION
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
MEILLEURE SÉRIE EN LANGUE ÉTRANGÈRE
Lupin (Netflix)