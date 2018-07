Brésil: confusion autour d'un ordre de libération de Lula

(ARCHIVE) Photo de l'ancien président Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, prise le 1er mars 2018 lors d'une interview avec l'AFP à Sao Paolo

In this file photo taken on March 01, 2018 Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva poses for a picture during an interview with AFP at Lula's Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 1, 2018.A Brazilian appeals court on Sunday delivered a surprise ruling ordering the release of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 72, who has been jailed since April for corruption and could now be released within hours.

[NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP/Archives]