Des colis explosifs visent des figures anti-Trump en pleine campagne électorale

Cette image diffusée mercredi 24 octobre par CNN montre le "colis suspect" reçu par la chaîne à son bureau de New York

October 24, 2018. The device was adressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.Suspected explosive devices were sent to former president Barack Obama, defeated presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and CNN hours apart and less than two weeks before sharply polarizing US midterm elections, officials confirmed Wednesday.

[- / Courtesy of CNN/AFP]