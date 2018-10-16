A 5 mois, elle a déjà fait le tour des Etats-Unis

Une globe-trotteuse en culotte courte. Harper Yeats est seulement âgée de 5 mois, mais elle est déjà sur le point de battre un record.
Ce bébé va devenir ce jeudi, en traversant le Vermont, la plus jeune personne à avoir visité les 50 Etats américains. Elle intégrera ainsi le club très fermé des «All 50 States».
Ses parents, un couple d’Australiens vivant au Canada, ont décidé d’utiliser leur congé parental pour réaliser un road-trip aux Etats-Unis. Pour Cindy, la maman de Harper, il s’agissait de «faire un voyage ensemble et de nous amuser».
Avec son mari, Tristan, ils ont documenté leur périple en publiant sur Instagram des photos de Harper devant le panneau de chaque Etat. Et ils comptent bien désormais faire figurer leur fille dans le Guinness World Records.
Hello from Illinois! ••• Thanks for holding off the rain so I could stay dry for my Illinois state sign photo! A big thunderstorm came in right after I got back into the car. I don’t want to jinx myself but I’m really hoping to hit all 50 states without having to take a photo in the rain ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 5 months old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Will you join me for this final part of my journey? ≫ 6 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #illinois #enjoyillinois #amazingILmoments #onlyinillinois @enjoyillinois @onlyinillinois