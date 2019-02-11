Le palmarès complet des Grammy Awards 2019

La prestigieuse cérémonie des Grammy Awards a rendu son verdict dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi 11 février. Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino ou encore la chanteuse de country Kacey Musgraves sont les grands gagnants de cette soirée. Découvrez le palmarès complet.
Album de l'année
«Golden Hour», de Kacey Musgraves
Enregistrement de l'année
«This is America», de Childish Gambino
Chanson de l'année
«This is America», de Childish Gambino
Révélation de l'année
Dua Lipa
Meilleure performance pop
«Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin ?», de Lady Gaga
Meilleur duo pop
«Shallow», Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper
Meilleur album pop
«Sweetener», Ariana Grande
Meilleur clip
«This is America», de Childish Gambino
Meilleur album rap
«Invasion of Privacy», Cardi B
Meilleure chanson de rap
«God's Plan», Drake
Meilleure performance rap
«This is America», Childish Gambino
«King's Dead», Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future et James Blake ex-aequo avec «Bubblin», Anderson .Paak
Meilleur album R'n'B
«H.E.R», H.E.R
Meilleure performance R'N'B
«Best Part», H.E.R feat. Daniel Caesar
Meilleur album électro
«Woman Worldwide» de Justice
Meilleure performance rock
«When Bad Does Good», Chris Cornell
Meilleure performance metal
«Electric Messiah», High On Fire
Meilleure chanson rock
«Masseduction», de St Vincent
Meilleur album rock
«From THe Fires», Greta Van Fleet
Meilleur album de musiques alternatives
«Colors», Beck
Meilleure performance country
«Butterflies», Kacey Musgraves
Meilleur duo country
«Tequila», Dan + Shay
Meilleure chanson country
«Space Cowboy», de Kacey Musgraves
Meilleur album country
«Golden Hour», de Kacey Musgraves
Meilleur album new age
«Opium Moon», Opium Moon
Meilleur album de jazz vocal
«The Window», Cecile McLorin Salvant
Meilleur album de jazz instrumental
«Emanon», The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Meilleure performance gospel
«Never Alone», Tori Kelly feat. Kirk Franklin
Meilleur album gospel
«Hiding Place», de Tory Kelly
Meilleur album folk
«All Ashore», Punck Brothers
Meilleur abum reggae
«44/876», Sting & Shaggy
Meilleur album de musique du monde
«Freedom», soweto Gospel Choir
Meilleure bande originale de film
Black Panther
Meilleure chanson de film
«Shallow», Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper
Producteur de l'année
Pharrell Williams