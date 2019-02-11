Le palmarès complet des Grammy Awards 2019

La prestigieuse cérémonie des Grammy Awards a rendu son verdict dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi 11 février. Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino ou encore la chanteuse de country Kacey Musgraves sont les grands gagnants de cette soirée. Découvrez le palmarès complet.

Album de l'année

«Golden Hour», de Kacey Musgraves

Enregistrement de l'année

«This is America», de Childish Gambino

Chanson de l'année

«This is America», de Childish Gambino

Révélation de l'année

Dua Lipa

Meilleure performance pop

«Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin ?», de Lady Gaga

Meilleur duo pop

«Shallow», Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper

Meilleur album pop

«Sweetener», Ariana Grande

Meilleur clip

«This is America», de Childish Gambino

Meilleur album rap

«Invasion of Privacy», Cardi B

Meilleure chanson de rap

«God's Plan», Drake

Meilleure performance rap

«This is America», Childish Gambino

Meilleure performance rap

«King's Dead», Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future et James Blake ex-aequo avec «Bubblin», Anderson .Paak

Meilleur album R'n'B

«H.E.R», H.E.R

Meilleure performance R'N'B

«Best Part», H.E.R feat. Daniel Caesar

Meilleur album électro

«Woman Worldwide» de Justice

Meilleure performance rock

«When Bad Does Good», Chris Cornell

Meilleure performance metal

«Electric Messiah», High On Fire

Meilleure chanson rock

«Masseduction», de St Vincent

Meilleur album rock

«From THe Fires», Greta Van Fleet

Meilleur album de musiques alternatives

«Colors», Beck

Meilleure performance country

«Butterflies», Kacey Musgraves

Meilleur duo country

«Tequila», Dan + Shay

Meilleure chanson country

«Space Cowboy», de Kacey Musgraves

Meilleur album country

«Golden Hour», de Kacey Musgraves

Meilleur album new age

«Opium Moon», Opium Moon

Meilleur album de jazz vocal

«The Window», Cecile McLorin Salvant

Meilleur album de jazz instrumental

«Emanon», The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Meilleure performance gospel

«Never Alone», Tori Kelly feat. Kirk Franklin

Meilleur album gospel

«Hiding Place», de Tory Kelly

Meilleur album folk

«All Ashore», Punck Brothers

Meilleur abum reggae

«44/876», Sting & Shaggy

Meilleur album de musique du monde

«Freedom», soweto Gospel Choir

Meilleure bande originale de film

Black Panther

Meilleure chanson de film

«Shallow», Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper

Producteur de l'année

Pharrell Williams