Emmy Awards 2019 : le palmarès complet

La série britannique Fleabag de Phoebe Waller-Bridge a notamment remporté dimanche soir le prix de la meilleure comédie. La série britannique «Fleabag» de Phoebe Waller-Bridge a notamment remporté dimanche soir le prix de la meilleure comédie. [Robyn Beck / AFP]

Quelles séries comiques et dramatiques ont été récompensées lors de la 71è édition des Emmy Awards, prestigieux prix de la télevision américaine ? Voici la liste complète.

Séries dramatiques

Meilleure série dramatique : GAME OF THRONES

face à : Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, et Succession.

Meilleur acteur : BILLY PORTER (POSE)

face à : Jason Bateman (Ozark) , Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) , Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) , Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Meilleure actrice : JODIE COMER (KILLING EVE)

face à : Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Laura Linney (Ozark), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Meilleur acteur dans un second role : PETER DINKLAGE (GAME OF THRONES)

face à : Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Meilleure actrice dans un second role : JULIA GARNER (OZARK)

face à : Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Gwnedoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Meilleure realisation : OZARK (Reparations) réalisé par Jason Bateman

face à : Game of Thrones (The Iron Throne) réalisé par David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones (The Last of the Starks), réalisé par David Nutter, Game of Thrones (The Long Night) réalisé par Miguel Sapochnik, The Handmaid's Tale (Holly) réalisé par Daina Reid, Killing Eve (Desperate Times) réalisé par Lisa Brühlmann, Succession (Celebration) réalisé par Adam McKay

Meilleur scenario : SUCCESSION (Nobody is Ever Missing) écrit par Jesse Armstrong

face à : Better Call Saul (Winner) écrit par Peter Gould et Thomas Schnauz, Bodyguard (Episode 1) écrit par Jed Mercurio, Game of Thrones (The Iron Throne) écrit par David Benioff et D. B. Weiss, The Handmaid's Tale (Holly) écrit par Bruce Miller et Kira Snyder, Killing Eve (Nice and Neat) écrit par Emerald Fennell

Emilia Clarke et Kit Harington, tous deux nominés pour les prix respectifs de la meilleure actrice et du meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique, sont repartis bredouilles.
Séries comiques

Meilleure série comique : FLEABAG (Prime Video)

face à : Barry (HBO), The Good Place (NBC), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), Russian Doll (Netflix), Schitt's Creek (Pop TV), Veep (HBO)

Meilleur acteur : BILL HADER (Barry)

face à : Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Meilleure actrice : PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE (Fleabag)

face à : Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Meilleur acteur dans un second role : TONY SHALHOUB (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

face à : Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Tony Hale (Veep), Stephen Root (Barry), Henry Winkler (Barry)

Meilleure actrice dans un second role : ALEX BORSTEIN (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

face à : Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Olivia Colman (Fleabag), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Meilleure realiSation : FLEABAG (Episode 1) réalisé par Harry Bradbeer

face à : Barry (The Audition) réalisé par Alec Berg, Barry (ronny/lily), réalisé par Bill Hader, The Big Bang Theory (The Stockholm Syndrome) réalisé par Mark Cendrowsk, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (All Alone) réalisé par Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (We're Going to the Catskills!) réalisé par Daniel Palladino

Meilleur scenario : FLEABAG (Episode 1) écrit par Phoebe Waller-Bridge

face à : Barry (ronny/lily) écrit par Alec Berg and Bill Hader, The Good Place (Janet(s)) écrit par Josh Siegal et Dylan Morgan, PEN15 (Anna Ishii-Peters) écrit par Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle et Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Russian Doll (Nothing in This World Is Easy) écrit par Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland et Amy Poehler, Russian Doll (A Warm Body) écrit par Allison Silverman, Veep (Veep) écrit par David Mandel

Mini-séries et téléfilms

Meilleure série limitée : CHERNOBYL (HBO)

face à : Escape at Dannemora (Showtime), Fosse/Verdon (FX), Sharp Objects (HBO), When They See Us (Netflix)

Meilleur acteur : JHARREL JEROME (When They See Us)

face à : Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Meilleure actrice : MICHELLE WILLIAMS (Fosse/Verdon)

face à : Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us), Joey King (The Act), Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Meilleur acteur dans un second role : BEN WHISHAW (A Very English Scandal)

face à : Asante Blackk (When They See Us), Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora), John Leguizamo (When They See Us), Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Meilleure actrice dans un second role : PATRICIA ARQUETTE (The Act)

face à : Marsha Stephanie (When They See Us), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects), Vera Farmiga (When They See Us), Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon), Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Meilleure realiSation : CHERNOBYL réalisé par Johan Renck

face à : Escape at Dannemora réalisé par Ben Stiller, Fosse/Verdon (Glory) réalisé par Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon (Who's Got the Pain) réalisé par Thomas Kail, A Very English Scandal réalisé par Stephen Frears, When They See Us réalisé par Ava DuVernay

Meilleur scenario : CHERNOBYL écrit par Craig Mazin

face à : Escape at Dannemora (Part 6) écrit par Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin et Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora (Part 7) écrit par Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Fosse/Verdon (Providence) écrit par Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, A Very English Scandal écrit par  Russell T Davies, When They See Us (Part Four) écrit par Ava DuVernay et Michael Starrbury

 

L'acteur américain Peter Dinklage pose avec son Emmy raflé pour second rôle dans une série dramatique pour «Game of Thrones», lors du 71ème Emmy Awards au Microsoft Theatre, à Los Angeles, le 22 septembre 2019.
Séries Emmy Awards : «Fleabag» crée la surprise, baroud d'honneur pour «Game of Thrones»
Patricia Arquette a évoqué avec une vive émotion, durant son discours aux Emmy Awards, sa soeur défunte, et a dénoncé les persécutions contre les personnes trans.
cérémonie Emmy Awards : Patricia Arquette pleure sa sœur défunte et déplore la persécution des personnes trans
Durant les Emmy Awards, Gwendoline Christie, alias Brienne de Torth dans Game of Thrones, arborait une toge blanche et une cape rouge ornée de broderies dorées.
cérémonie Emmy Awards : Gwendoline Christie, alias Brienne de Torth dans GOT, comparée à Jésus

