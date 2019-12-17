L’incroyable transformation physique de Kumail Nanjiani pour jouer dans «The Eternals», l'un des prochains Marvel

L’acteur pakistano-américain Kumail Nanjiani a dévoilé ce lundi 16 décembre sur Instagram son incroyable transformation physique pour les besoins de l’un des prochains films Marvel, «The Eternals».

Dans ce long-métrage de la phase 4 de l’univers Marvel, Kumail Nanjiani jouera Kingo, un des «Eternels», des êtres surpuissants créés pour protéger la Terre des «Déviants».

Pour interpréter son personnage aux nombreux pouvoirs et talents, l’acteur et humoriste s’est longuement entraîné. Au point, d’afficher désormais une impressionnante musculature digne des plus grands sportifs.

En légende du cliché publié sur Instagram, Kumail Nanjiani s’est longuement expliqué sur cette transformation physique. «J’ai découvert il y a un an que j’allais faire partie des Eternals de Marvel et j’ai décidé que je voulais changer d’apparence. Je n’aurais pas pu le faire si je n’avais pas été suivi pendant une année complète par les meilleurs entraîneurs et nutritionnistes, payés par le plus grand studio au monde», écrit-il.

Et de souligner : «je suis content de ce à quoi je ressemble, mais je comprends aussi pourquoi je ne l’avais pas fait jusque-là. Cela aurait été impossible sans ces ressources et ce temps».

L’acteur poursuit en multipliant les remerciements aux coachs qui l’ont suivi pendant cette année mais également à son épouse, Emily V. Gordon, pour l’avoir «supporté», notamment quand il «se plaignait».

Avalanche de réactions

La photo a suscité une avalanche de commentaires sur les réseaux sociaux, les internautes ne manquant pas de souligner leur surprise face à une telle transformation.

Kumail Nanjiani





I'm beginning to think "Marvel" is more about these incredible transformations and then about the movies, etc.





Well done, man pic.twitter.com/aFYOptCx5z — GrimJay (@TheGrimJay) December 16, 2019

Kumail Nanjiani won the ‘beginning of the decade vs. end of the decade’ challenge pic.twitter.com/bQ9JclOoYa — crazy spooked asian (@tribranchvo) December 16, 2019

Just saw the pics of kumail nanjiani and i just pic.twitter.com/1O7nKrcrqc — Barrett Lane (@barrettlane) December 16, 2019

«The Eternals», réalisé par Chloé Zhao et annoncé pour novembre 2020, réunira au casting Kumail Nanjiani donc, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden ou encore la star de Game of Thrones Kit Harrington.