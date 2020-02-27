Qui peut rapper aussi vite qu’Eminem ? La star met ses fans au défi avec le «Godzilla challenge»

Avec son tube «Godzilla», Eminem a récemment prouvé qu’il est toujours le rappeur le plus rapide du monde. Curieux de savoir si ses fans sont capables de rivaliser, il leur a lancé un défi, le «Godzilla challenge».

Dans ce titre, issu de son dernier album «Music to be Murdered By», Eminem a battu son propre record, enchaînant pas moins de 229 mots en seulement 30 secondes, soit 11,3 syllabes par seconde.

Dans une récente vidéo postée sur les réseaux sociaux, l’artiste américain a de nouveau démontré tout son talent, demandant qui est capable de rapper aussi vite que lui. Eminem retweetera ses favoris et évoque des prix à gagner.

“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @triller #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites. https://t.co/jWfW83X7P8 pic.twitter.com/jKMpJH7nw7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 25, 2020

Depuis, les démonstrations se multiplient sur les réseaux sociaux via le hashtag #GodzillaChallenge. Et force est de constater que de nombreux fans sont extrêmement talentueux.