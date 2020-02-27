Qui peut rapper aussi vite qu’Eminem ? La star met ses fans au défi avec le «Godzilla challenge»

Avec son tube «Godzilla», Eminem a récemment prouvé qu’il est toujours le rappeur le plus rapide du monde. Curieux de savoir si ses fans sont capables de rivaliser, il leur a lancé un défi, le «Godzilla challenge».
Dans ce titre, issu de son dernier album «Music to be Murdered By», Eminem a battu son propre record, enchaînant pas moins de 229 mots en seulement 30 secondes, soit 11,3 syllabes par seconde.
Dans une récente vidéo postée sur les réseaux sociaux, l’artiste américain a de nouveau démontré tout son talent, demandant qui est capable de rapper aussi vite que lui. Eminem retweetera ses favoris et évoque des prix à gagner.
“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @triller #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites. https://t.co/jWfW83X7P8 pic.twitter.com/jKMpJH7nw7
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 25, 2020
Depuis, les démonstrations se multiplient sur les réseaux sociaux via le hashtag #GodzillaChallenge. Et force est de constater que de nombreux fans sont extrêmement talentueux.
Guys help me get noticed by eminem’s godzilla challenge! @Eminem @triller #godzilla #godzillachallenge
One breath ;) pic.twitter.com/hItqG4wTRO
— Michael Yeghiazaryan (@MikeFever23) February 25, 2020
GODZILLA FAST RAP (lyrics below) i’ve always had a thing for learning fast raps since i was in high school cause it made my dad happy and i wanted to try this one out for him. not gonna be up for a long time but just to say that i’m able to do it #godzilla #godzillachallenge #eminem <-tryna see if i can get any sorta traction offa this shit Trigger happy, pack heat, but it's black ink Evil half of the Bad Meets Evil, that means take a back seat Take it back to Fat Beats with a maxi, single Look at my rap sheet, what attracts these people Is my gangster, bitch, like Apache with a catchy jingle I stack chips, you barely got a half-eaten Cheeto Fill 'em with the venom and eliminate 'em Other words, I Minute Maid 'em I don't want to hurt 'em, but I did 'em in a fit of rage I'm murderin' again, nobody will evade him Finna kill 'em and dump all the fuckin' bodies in the lake Obliterating everything, incinerate and renegade 'em And I make anybody who want it with the pen afraid But don't nobody want it, but they're gonna get it anyway 'Cause I'm beginnin' to feel like I'm mentally ill I'm Attila, kill or be killed, I'm a killer bee, the vanilla gorilla You're bringin' the killer within me out of me You don't want to be the enemy of the demon who went in me And be on the receiving end of me, what stupidity it'd be Every bit of me's the epitome of a spitter When I'm in the vicinity, motherfucker, you better duck Or you finna be dead the minute you run into me A hundred percent of you is a fifth of a percent of me I'm 'bout to fuckin' finish you bitch, I'm unfadable You wanna battle, I'm available, I'm blowin' up like an inflatable I'm undebatable, I'm unavoidable, I'm unevadable I'm on the toilet bowl, I got a trailer full of money and I'm paid in full I'm not afraid to pull the—
I can #godzillachallenge pic.twitter.com/jfyqUZIVRa
— Noah Berry (@Nbear685) February 25, 2020
I guess y’all wanted to see me do it on twitter too #GodzillaChallenge @Eminem @triller pic.twitter.com/6uaBQ6K4nI
— GSnaps (@GsnapsMusic) February 26, 2020