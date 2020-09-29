Selena Gomez fière de sa cicatrice

La chanteuse et actrice Selena Gomez a récemment publié une photo sur Instagram sur laquelle, en maillot de bain, elle dévoile avec fierté la cicatrice dûe à sa greffe de rein.
Une opération subie en 2017 sur laquelle elle revient dans le message posté en légende du cliché : «Quand j’ai eu ma greffe de rein, je me souviens qu’il était très difficile de montrer ma cicatrice au début. Je ne voulais pas que cela soit sur les photos, alors je portais des choses qui permettaient de la cacher. Maintenant, plus que jamais, j’ai confiance en qui je suis et en ce que j’ai vécu, et j’en suis fière».
When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful.
Atteinte d’un lupus, une maladie auto-immune qui s’attaque aux organes, l’interprète de Lose to love you avait dû subir une greffe de rein suite à une insuffisance rénale. C’est sa meilleure amie, Francia Raisa, qui lui avait fait don de ce rein. «Elle m’a offert un cadeau et un sacrifice ultime en me faisant don de son rein. Je suis incroyablement bénie. Je t’aime tellement ma sœur», avait écrit Selena Gomez pour accompagner un très émouvant cliché qui dévoilait les deux jeunes femmes main dans la main sur leurs lits d’hôpital.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith