Selena Gomez fière de sa cicatrice

La chanteuse et actrice Selena Gomez a récemment publié une photo sur Instagram sur laquelle, en maillot de bain, elle dévoile avec fierté la cicatrice dûe à sa greffe de rein.

Une opération subie en 2017 sur laquelle elle revient dans le message posté en légende du cliché : «Quand j’ai eu ma greffe de rein, je me souviens qu’il était très difficile de montrer ma cicatrice au début. Je ne voulais pas que cela soit sur les photos, alors je portais des choses qui permettaient de la cacher. Maintenant, plus que jamais, j’ai confiance en qui je suis et en ce que j’ai vécu, et j’en suis fière».

Atteinte d’un lupus, une maladie auto-immune qui s’attaque aux organes, l’interprète de Lose to love you avait dû subir une greffe de rein suite à une insuffisance rénale. C’est sa meilleure amie, Francia Raisa, qui lui avait fait don de ce rein. «Elle m’a offert un cadeau et un sacrifice ultime en me faisant don de son rein. Je suis incroyablement bénie. Je t’aime tellement ma sœur», avait écrit Selena Gomez pour accompagner un très émouvant cliché qui dévoilait les deux jeunes femmes main dans la main sur leurs lits d’hôpital.