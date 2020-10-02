Dwayne Johnson dévoile le visage des comédiens de son biopic «Young Rock»

Dwayne Johnson a révélé le visage des acteurs principaux qui joueront dans la série «Young Rock», le biopic sur son enfance prévue pour le début de l’année 2021 sur la chaîne américaine NBC.

L’ancienne star du catch, devenu un des acteurs les plus en vue d’Hollywood, a partagé le casting officiel sur les réseaux sociaux, dont les photos des trois acteurs qui vont l’incarner à l’écran à ses dix ans, dans son adolescence, et jeune adulte. Ses fans ont également pu découvrir le nom des comédiens qui joueront son père, Rocky «Soulman» Johnson – qui est mort en début d’année et auquel le premier épisode sera dédié – sa mère Ata Johnson, et sa grand-mère, Lia Maiva.

#YOUNGROCK



Playing my mom @atajohnson1 aka Mama Rock is the talented & lovely Stacey Leilua. You know my moms story - cancer survivor, gone thru hell & back & still the sweetest human on the planet.

#YOUNGROCK@adriangroulx is our anchorAt 10, I was rambunctious as all hell , girl crazy & loved pro wrestling - especially the blood





#YOUNGROCK



Coming in hot & lowering the U of MIAMI BOOM is @ulilatukefu! Playing at THE U were my defining years. The highs were incredible, the lows were critical. 275lbs of upper body violence, attitude & eating too much pizza.

La série Young Rock retracera le parcours de Dwayne Johnson, notamment son enfance marquée par de nombreuses difficultés, mais avec un ton humoristique. «Pour la toute première fois, je vous emmène avec moi pour vivre une enfance et une adolescence véritablement incroyables. Mes amis proches me désignent comme un big Forrest Gump tatoué à cause de tout ce qu'il s'est passé dans ma vie surréaliste. J'ai tout vu, tout connu, succès, échec, vie dans la rue, expulsions, tentatives de suicide, arrestations, moments difficiles et bons moments... Et tout ça avant mes 21 ans !», expliquait-il en janvier dernier à propos de la série via son compte Instagram.