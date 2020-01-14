Après le #DryJanuary, voici le #Veganuary pour un mois de janvier végan

Alors que le #DryJanuary fait parler de lui, un autre mouvement se développe peu à peu dans toute l’Europe : le veganuary, soit la contraction de « vegan » et de « january ».
Ce mouvement invite toute personne à adopter un régime alimentaire végan pendant tout le mois de janvier, c’est-à-dire sans produits d’origine animale ou issus d’animaux (viande, poisson, œuf, lait…).
Derrière le hashtag #veganuary se cache un ONG britannique très active. Lancée en 2014 par Jane Land and Matthew Glover, elle revendique 250 000 participants pour le mois de janvier 2019.
L’ONG note que les marques s’interessent de pluis en plus à ce mois sans viande et sans produits issus d’animaux : près de 500 marques, restaurants et supermarchés auraient promu la campagne dans plusieurs pays d’Europe.
Afin de soutenir les aspirants végan, le site propose tout une série de recettes équilibrées sans la moindre protéine animale.
Veganuary peut en tout cas compter sur le soutien de quelques stars. Au début du mois c’est l’ancien guitariste de Queen, Brian May, qui a annoncé sur Instagram sa participation.
« Je ne vais manger que de la nourriture vegan en janvier. Après ça, je verrai si je continue ou non » a-t-il commenté dans un post. Ses raisons : « 1) diminuer la souffrance des animaux. 2) Réduire la charge sur notre planète. 3) pour ma santé. »
« Je ne vais manger que de la nourriture vegan en janvier. Après ça, je verrai si je continue ou non » a-t-il commenté dans un post lu par 250 000 personnes.
Autre star acquise à la cause : Joaquin Phoenix. L’interprète du Joker apparaît sur le site officiel de l’ONG. « Si vous vous sentez désarmé face au réchauffement climatique ou à la violence de notre système alimentaire, il y a quelque chose que vous pouvez faire dès maitenant : Essayez le régime végan pour le mois de janvier »
Après la Grande Bretagne et l’Allemagne, le mouvement fait cette année des adeptes en Suisse. En France en revanche, il reste plutôt timide.