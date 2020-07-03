Un requin-marteau attaque le surfeur tahitien Michel Bourez

Le surfeur tahitien Michel Bourez a vécu une belle frayeur mercredi lorsqu’il a été attaqué par un requin-marteau particulièrement agressif lors d’une sortie en foil.

Michel Bourez a raconté cette incroyable rencontre dans un post sur Instagram. «Je suis passé par toutes les émotions en quelques minutes», a-t-il souligné.

Le surfeur ralliait Tahiti à Moorea lorsque le requin-marteau de trois ou quatre mètres l’a soudainement attaqué, mordant son foil et cassant le tail. «Je ne pouvais plus avancer. Je me suis assis sur ma planche et j’ai fait signe à mes amis sur le bateau de venir me chercher», écrit Michel Bourez.

Nouvelle charge

Mais le squale ne s’est pas arrêté là, revenant à la charge une seconde fois quelques minutes après. «J’ai senti que quelques chose n’allait pas et j’ai regardé autour de moi pour rester en alerte au cas où le requin reviendrait. J’avais raison !», souligne le Polynésien. «Il est revenu vers moi, alors j’ai mis mon foil entre lui et moi pour me protéger. Il a mordu mon foil pour la deuxième fois et, réalisant qu’il n’était pas comestible, est reparti au loin», explique-t-il.

Le bateau est ensuite revenu le chercher et Michel Bourez a pu se remettre de ses émotions.

«L’océan est leur monde et je respecte ça. Sans rancune ! Il me doit juste un nouveau foil», conclut le surfeur, visiblement pas traumatisé par la confrontation.

Retrouvez toute l’actualité sur les requins ICI