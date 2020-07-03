Un requin-marteau attaque le surfeur tahitien Michel Bourez

Le surfeur tahitien Michel Bourez a vécu une belle frayeur mercredi lorsqu’il a été attaqué par un requin-marteau particulièrement agressif lors d’une sortie en foil.
Michel Bourez a raconté cette incroyable rencontre dans un post sur Instagram. «Je suis passé par toutes les émotions en quelques minutes», a-t-il souligné.
Le surfeur ralliait Tahiti à Moorea lorsque le requin-marteau de trois ou quatre mètres l’a soudainement attaqué, mordant son foil et cassant le tail. «Je ne pouvais plus avancer. Je me suis assis sur ma planche et j’ai fait signe à mes amis sur le bateau de venir me chercher», écrit Michel Bourez.
Nouvelle charge
Mais le squale ne s’est pas arrêté là, revenant à la charge une seconde fois quelques minutes après. «J’ai senti que quelques chose n’allait pas et j’ai regardé autour de moi pour rester en alerte au cas où le requin reviendrait. J’avais raison !», souligne le Polynésien. «Il est revenu vers moi, alors j’ai mis mon foil entre lui et moi pour me protéger. Il a mordu mon foil pour la deuxième fois et, réalisant qu’il n’était pas comestible, est reparti au loin», explique-t-il.
What an incredible day !Different emotions in just a few minutes . I was doing a down wind from tahiti ( mahina ) to moorea(vaiare) when a hammer shark chased my foil and bite it. He broke the tail of my @signaturefoils so I could not keep going . Then I sat on my @firewiresurfboards and waved at my friends on the boat to come and pick me up.After 2-3 minutes by « myself » , I felt something was wrong so I looked around me and stayed in alert just in case the shark would come back again . I was right ! The 3-4 meters hammer shark came back again at me so I put my foil in between him and I to protect myself. He bite my foil for the second time realizing it was definitely not eatable and swam back away from me . The boat picked me up a few minutes after and I was safe . 15 minutes later I decided to go foil again and finished the race we had. I felt like surfing at teahupoo when it’s 10-12 foot ! We know the risk to get hurt or even dying but the love of our sport is too strong. EVERY TIME I go foiling in the deep blue , I’ve seen hammers sharks cruising around so I know the risk since the beginning.The ocean is their world and I respect that ! No bad feelings at all ! He just owe me a new foil . #PlusDePeurQueDeMal #WrongPlaceWrongTime #ParataMode #Anaa
Le bateau est ensuite revenu le chercher et Michel Bourez a pu se remettre de ses émotions.
«L’océan est leur monde et je respecte ça. Sans rancune ! Il me doit juste un nouveau foil», conclut le surfeur, visiblement pas traumatisé par la confrontation.