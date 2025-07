«Vous êtes chez moi» : un évêque en robe de chambre interrompt un concert dans une église de Londres devant des centaines de personnes

@skynews "You are in my house. Can you leave it now please." The City Academy Voices choir were peforming at St Andrew's in Holborn when they were interrupted by a bishop in his dressing gown. The Bishop of Fulham, Jonathan Baker appeared on stage and demanded that performers and a 300-strong audience leave. A church employee then asked the crowd to leave quietly, attracting boos from the audience. #church#bishop#concert#dressinggown♬ original sound - Sky News