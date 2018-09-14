L'ouragan Florence a touché terre sur la côte atlantique américaine

«L'ouragan Florence a touché terre près de Wrightsville Beach, en Caroline du Nord, à 07H15 (11H15 GMT) avec des vents maximum estimés à 150 km/h», a-t-il indiqué dans un tweet.

NEW: #Hurricane #Florence has made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 AM EDT (1115 UTC) with estimated maximum winds of 90 mph (150 km/h), and a minimum central pressure estimate of 958 mb (28.29"). https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/vzpe6MjTf9

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) 14 septembre 2018