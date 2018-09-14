Facebook Twitter
Etats-Unis

L'ouragan Florence a touché terre sur la côte atlantique américaine

L'ouragan de catégorie 1 Florence, qui devrait provoquer des inondations «catastrophiques» selon les autorités, s'est abattu vendredi matin sur la côte atlantique des Etats-Unis, a annoncé le Centre national des ouragans (NHC).

«L'ouragan Florence a touché terre près de Wrightsville Beach, en Caroline du Nord, à 07H15 (11H15 GMT) avec des vents maximum estimés à 150 km/h», a-t-il indiqué dans un tweet.

 

 

