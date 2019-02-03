Angleterre : pour lui sauver la vie, son coach sportif le fait bannir de ses fast foods préférés

Trop gros, cet Anglais s'est fait interdire de ses fast-foods préférés. Un choix radical qui lui a sans doute sauvé la vie.
Darren McClintock, un Anglais obèse de 28 ans, a réussi à perdre 68 kilos en trois mois et demi, grâce à… ses restaurants fast-foods favoris. Pesant à l’origine 254 kilos, «Dibsy» s’est pris en main après que son médecin lui a dit : «Soit vous maigrissez, soit vous mourrez.»
Il a alors engagé un coach personnel, Mike Hind, qui a pris une décision radicale : bannir son protégé de tous les fast-foods où il avait l’habitude de se rendre. Il est donc allé coller des affiches sur leur devanture, sur lesquelles était écrit «Sauvez Dibsy. Ne servez pas cet homme».
Cette stratégie, à laquelle ont été ajoutées deux séances de sport quotidiennes, a porté ses fruits, puisque le jeune homme a déjà perdu presqu'un tiers de son poids initial. Et ce n’est pas fini : l’objectif est d’atteindre 127 kilos d’ici à décembre.
WOW JUST WOW.... The way I’m feeling right now I could fly I’ve only just gone and done something that I have wanted to do for many many years... I MADE IT TOO THE TOP OF ROSEBERRY TOPPING All the years I’ve drove past and said to people I can’t wait for the day I’m up there like everyone eles I have attempted it before got half way and gave up... But right now at one of the heaviest weights in my life I did it I reached the top and I’m just overwhelmed It was hard I had to dig deep but my trainers mike and Louis were there to push me all the way keeping me motivated and moving So Thankyou lads for helping me make what I once thought was impossible possible in my head I have just achieved what I thought I couldn’t Also a huge huge Thankyou to the people on the way up there supporting me to keep going the messages texts phone calls and inboxes I’ve received ect there mean so much and that from the bottom of my heart We started at the bottom with the mindset and belief that I would be sat on the top and with that attitude we accomplished something amazing xxx