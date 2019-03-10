Un Boeing 737 d'Ethiopian Airlines s'écrase avec 157 personnes à bord, plusieurs morts

Un avion de la compagnie aérienne Ethiopian Airlines transportant une centaine de personnes s'est écrasé en Ethiopie dimanche 10 mars. L'avion effectuait le trajet entre Addis Abeba (Ethiopie) et Nairobi (Kenya).

149 passagers et 8 membres d'équipage étaient présents à bord. Le bilan humain n'a pas encore été communiqué.

Sur Twitter, le Premier ministre ethiopien a immédiatement réagi en addressant «ses plus sincères condoléances aux familles qui ont perdu des êtres chers» dans le crash aérien.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning.

