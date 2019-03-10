Facebook Twitter
Crash

Un Boeing 737 d'Ethiopian Airlines s'écrase avec 157 personnes à bord, plusieurs morts

Par
Publié le
[JENNY VAUGHAN / AFP]

Un avion de la compagnie aérienne Ethiopian Airlines transportant une centaine de personnes s'est écrasé en Ethiopie dimanche 10 mars. L'avion effectuait le trajet entre Addis Abeba (Ethiopie) et Nairobi (Kenya).

149 passagers et 8 membres d'équipage étaient présents à bord. Le bilan humain n'a pas encore été communiqué. 

Sur Twitter, le Premier ministre ethiopien a immédiatement réagi en addressant «ses plus sincères condoléances aux familles qui ont perdu des êtres chers» dans le crash aérien. 

 

