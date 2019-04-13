Quand une hôtesse de l’air d'American Airlines renverse pendant un vol des boissons sur son patron

Lors d'un récent vol Phoenix-Dallas, Maddie Peters, hôtesse de l'air pour American Airlines, a laissé échapper par mégarde un plateau de boissons qui a fini... sur le patron de la compagnie aérienne voyageant à bord de l'avion. La jeune femme a raconté sa mésaventure sur son compte Instagram.
«Alors que l'on volait vers Dallas, j'étais en train de servir les boissons en classe business. Je tenais un plateau rempli de boissons lorsqu'un passager devant moi a brusquement fait demi-tour et m'a heurté», écrit Maddie Peters avant d'ajouter avec une pointe d'humour : «Les amis, cela fait quatre ans que je travaille pour American Airlines, je n'avais jamais renversé un verre dans un avion jusque-là».
Story time y’all! Incase you missed it. The other day I was working a flight to Dallas. I had our CEO (Doug Parker) on my flight. I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin. I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying. Guys I have worked for American Airlines for 4 years, and not once have I ever spilt a drink on a passenger. Guess who they land on. Half of them went all over me, the other half in Doug’s lap. I WAS MORTIFIED. I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!) I’m still slightly traumatized/embarrassed. Luckily he was super cool, and a good sport about it. He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight. When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me.... guess that’s a good thing right? Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages. But it’s too good of a story not to tell. Accidents happen. OOPS
Elle poursuit son récit expliquant que les gobelets se sont renversés à la fois sur elle et sur les genoux de Doug Parker, le PDG d'American Airlines. «J'étais honteuse. Je suis d'ailleurs toujours traumatisée», raconte-t-elle. Finalement, la jeune femme a pu plaisanter de la situtation avec son patron après que celui-ci se soit changé. «En descendant de l'avion, il m'a dit qu'il ne m'oublierait jamais... je suppose que c'est une bonne chose», conclut-elle son poste Instagram.