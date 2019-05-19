Facebook Twitter
Agression

Vidéo : Arnold Schwarzenegger violenté pendant un événement sportif en Afrique du Sud

Arnold Schwarzenegger a déclaré aux organisateurs qu'il ne porterait pas plainte.[Michele Spatari / AFP]

L'acteur hollywoodien Arnold Schwarzenegger a été attaqué samedi à Johannesburg par un homme qui lui a donné un coup de pied dans le dos au cours d'un événement sportif qu'il avait organisé.

 «Merci de vos préoccupations, mais il n'y a pas à s'inquiéter», a déclaré Arnold Schwarzenegger, âgé de 71 ans, sur Twitter.

L'acteur et ancien gouverneur de Californie discutait avec ses fans au Sandton Convention Centre de Johannesburg lorsqu'un homme a fait un bond en avant et lui a donné un coup de pied dans le dos.

«Je pensais que j'étais juste bousculé par la foule, ce qui arrive souvent. J'ai réalisé que j'avais reçu un coup de pied quand j'ai vu la vidéo, comme vous tous. Je suis content que cet idiot n'ait pas interrompu mon Snapchat». 

Schwarzenegger était à Johannesburg pour l'Arnold Classic Africa, un festival annuel international de multisports.

«Il a été malheureusement attaqué par surprise par un supporter fou alors qu'il fait une tournée de soutien aux athlètes», ont déclaré les organisateurs, ajoutant que l'assaillant, arrêté dans la foulée, était connu de la police pour des incidents similaires. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger a déclaré aux organisateurs qu'il ne porterait pas plainte. Il a en outre conclu son message avec une pointe d'humour en demandant aux internautes s'ils pensaient qu'il y avait «obstruction ou passage en force» sur cette action.  

