Vidéo : Arnold Schwarzenegger violenté pendant un événement sportif en Afrique du Sud

L'acteur hollywoodien Arnold Schwarzenegger a été attaqué samedi à Johannesburg par un homme qui lui a donné un coup de pied dans le dos au cours d'un événement sportif qu'il avait organisé.

«Merci de vos préoccupations, mais il n'y a pas à s'inquiéter», a déclaré Arnold Schwarzenegger, âgé de 71 ans, sur Twitter.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.

— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019