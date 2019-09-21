Instagram interdit la promotion de produits minceur auprès des mineurs

Sur Instagram, les publications vantant les mérites de produits minceur ne sont pas rares. Pour répondre aux inquiétudes concernant leur impact sur la santé mentale des plus jeunes, le réseau social a annoncé que ces publicités ne seraient plus visibles par les mineurs.
Cela concerne les incitations au régime comme la promotion de la chirurgie esthétique. La mise en place de ces nouvelles restrictions a été annoncée sur Twitter par Adam Mosseri, le directeur d'Instagram, mercredi 18 septembre.
«Nous voulons qu’Instagram soit un environnement positif pour ceux qui l’utilisent. Cette politique s’inscrit dans nos efforts continus visant à réduire la pression que les gens peuvent parfois ressentir en utilisant les médias sociaux», a déclaré au Guardian Emma Collins, gestionnaire des politiques publiques.
Starting today, we're rolling out a new policy that restricts and removes posts about certain weight loss products and cosmetic procedures across @instagram and @facebook, https://t.co/nPwFuhYWf1
— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) 18 septembre 2019
Concrètement, toutes les publications à propos de thés détox ou autres sucettes coupe-faim miraculeuses n'apparaitront plus sur les fils Instagram et Facebook des utilisateurs âgés de moins de 18 ans.
L'actrice Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) avait notamment lancé le débat en fondant le mouvement «IWeigh». Dénonçant la surexposition des plus jeunes au culte du corps sur les réseaux sociaux, elle a fait circuler une pétition intitulée «Stop aux publicités de produits minceurs toxiques relayés par les stars sur les réseaux sociaux».
THIS IS HUGE NEWS. @i_weigh are changing the world together. After a bunch of shouting, screaming, and petitioning... we have managed to get the attention of the people at the top, and they have heard us and want to protect us. And this is just the beginning of our efforts. As of now, if you’re under 18, you will no longer be exposed to any diet/detox products, and for all other ages; all fad products that have bogus, unrealistic claims will be taken down and easy to report. I’ve been working with Instagram all year towards this, who were amazing to deal with, and they expressed that they passionately care about creating a safer space for us all online. This happened so much faster than I expected and I’m so proud and happy and relieved. WELL DONE to the many people who have been working towards this huge change. This is a mass effort. This is an extraordinary win that is going to make a big difference. Influencers have to be more responsible.
Sur son propre compte Instagram, l'actrice a salué l'initiative du réseau social, avec qui elle affirme avoir «travaillé toute l'année» sur le sujet. Heureuse de pouvoir participer à la création «d'un espace plus sûr» elle considère néanmoins que «ce n'est que le début de nos efforts».