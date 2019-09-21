Instagram interdit la promotion de produits minceur auprès des mineurs

Sur Instagram, les publications vantant les mérites de produits minceur ne sont pas rares. Pour répondre aux inquiétudes concernant leur impact sur la santé mentale des plus jeunes, le réseau social a annoncé que ces publicités ne seraient plus visibles par les mineurs.

Cela concerne les incitations au régime comme la promotion de la chirurgie esthétique. La mise en place de ces nouvelles restrictions a été annoncée sur Twitter par Adam Mosseri, le directeur d'Instagram, mercredi 18 septembre.

«Nous voulons qu’Instagram soit un environnement positif pour ceux qui l’utilisent. Cette politique s’inscrit dans nos efforts continus visant à réduire la pression que les gens peuvent parfois ressentir en utilisant les médias sociaux», a déclaré au Guardian Emma Collins, gestionnaire des politiques publiques.

Starting today, we're rolling out a new policy that restricts and removes posts about certain weight loss products and cosmetic procedures across @instagram and @facebook, https://t.co/nPwFuhYWf1

— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) 18 septembre 2019