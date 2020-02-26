Vidéo : une boule de démolition peine à casser un immeuble, faisant la joie des internautes

C'est une tour penchée qui fait beaucoup parler. Un banal immeuble de Dallas, au Texas, (Etats-Unis) est récemment devenu une attraction dans la ville et sur les réseaux sociaux.

La raison ? Une boule de démolition reliée à une grue tente inlassablement de mettre à terre cet édifice voué à la destruction. Or, c'est à peine si elle parvient à le rogner.

Une confrontation inégale, donc, et qui amuse beaucoup ceux qui la regardent tant elle paraît improbable.

Une première explosion sans résultat

Comme l'expliquent les médias américains, ce bâtiment de 11 étages avait déjà fait beaucoup parler le 16 février dernier, après que des explosifs ne soient pas parvenus à le mettre au sol.

People are mocking this tiny wrecking ball failing to chip away at "Leaning Tower of Dallas" pic.twitter.com/N8KpE1jEYm — The Independent (@Independent) February 26, 2020

De cette première tentative infructueuse, l'immeuble en est ressorti penché et certains y ont vu une certaine similitude avec la célèbre tour de Pise, en Italie.

La structure est désormais trop fragile et il serait dangereux de tenter une nouvelle explosion. C'est donc pour cela qu'il faut la casser minutieusement une boule de démolition.

Quoi qu'il en soit, sur Internet, les publications insolites ont aussitôt suivi. Toutes plus imaginatives les unes que les autres.

This is about how effective the current wrecking ball is on the leaning tower of Dallas https://t.co/eqdrxbt2Nk — Rob Austin (@feeler1159a) February 25, 2020

What the Hells going on in Dallas nobody in the city can seem to bring this building down they had to bring out a wrecking ball and is the smallest little ball I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/DGnUZcpcox — Rob Austin (@feeler1159a) February 25, 2020

Not even a wrecking ball can take down the Leaning Tower of Dallas!https://t.co/Snk0gRdW0v pic.twitter.com/lMOpVbbqhs — The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) February 25, 2020

LOL Seriously, WTH is wrong with Dallas, that wrecking ball really is like a teeny fishing lure thing. That building isn't going anywhere w/ that thing. https://t.co/3wphu71PA8 — That's Queen Jenn to You (@MyMuseJennifer) February 24, 2020

Ok this is funny. Have you guys seen this whole Leaning Tower of Dallas thing? They did a demolition on it but part of it stayed up. And right now they're trying to take it down with a wrecking ball and that isn't working either. https://t.co/jx9rYnnLHU — Kristen Cornett (@KristenRCornett) February 24, 2020

Tower of Dallas vs. Wrecking Ball pic.twitter.com/dVckWPP1Iv — Txnewsprincess (@txnewsprincess) February 26, 2020