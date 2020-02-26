Facebook Twitter
Vidéo : une boule de démolition peine à casser un immeuble, faisant la joie des internautes

Cette confrontation inégale amuse beaucoup ceux qui la regardent tant elle paraît improbable. [Capture Twitter /@MadisonSawyerTV].

C'est une tour penchée qui fait beaucoup parler. Un banal immeuble de Dallas, au Texas, (Etats-Unis) est récemment devenu une attraction dans la ville et sur les réseaux sociaux.

La raison ? Une boule de démolition reliée à une grue tente inlassablement de mettre à terre cet édifice voué à la destruction. Or, c'est à peine si elle parvient à le rogner.

Une confrontation inégale, donc, et qui amuse beaucoup ceux qui la regardent tant elle paraît improbable.

Une première explosion sans résultat

Comme l'expliquent les médias américains, ce bâtiment de 11 étages avait déjà fait beaucoup parler le 16 février dernier, après que des explosifs ne soient pas parvenus à le mettre au sol.

De cette première tentative infructueuse, l'immeuble en est ressorti penché et certains y ont vu une certaine similitude avec la célèbre tour de Pise, en Italie.

La structure est désormais trop fragile et il serait dangereux de tenter une nouvelle explosion. C'est donc pour cela qu'il faut la casser minutieusement une boule de démolition.

Quoi qu'il en soit, sur Internet, les publications insolites ont aussitôt suivi. Toutes plus imaginatives les unes que les autres.

