Les 3 infos, hors coronavirus, du mercredi 25 mars

ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2020: ASIA COMING TOGETHER THROUGH VIRTUAL TELECAST The highly anticipated Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 was initially meant to be celebrated in Saga, Japan, with the city preparing to welcome some of the biggest culinary names in Asia. However, due to the unfortunate circumstance of the Covid-19, the small ceremony was held in Tokyo with the main event streamed as a live broadcast over The World's 50 Best Facebook on the 24th of March. As the indomitable human spirit keeps fighting on, we take a look at the restaurants that made the biggest impact in 2019. 1. Odette Restaurant 2. The Chairman, Hong Kong, China 3. Zaiyu Hasegawa 4. Belon HK 5. Burnt Ends SG 6. Restaurant Suhring 7. Restaurant Florilege 8. Le Du BKK 9. Restaurant Narisawa 10. La Cime Japan

