Le Premier ministre britannique Boris Johnson et son ministre de la Santé testés positifs au coronavirus

Le Premier ministre britannique Boris Johnson a été testé positif au nouveau coronavirus après avoir présenté «de légers symptômes», a annoncé Downing Street vendredi. Le ministre de la Santé, Matthew Hancock est lui aussi contaminé.
«Après avoir constaté des légers symptômes hier (jeudi), le Premier ministre a été testé au coronavirus» et «le résultat est positif», a indiqué un porte-parole dans un communiqué.
Boris Johnson a ensuite lui-même confirmé la nouvelle via Twitter.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
Le ministre de la Santé Matthew Hanhock a lui aussi été testé positif au Coronavirus. Il a annoncé sur son compte Twitter ce vendredi avoir des «symptômes légers».
Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.
I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.
Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij
— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020