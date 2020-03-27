Le Premier ministre britannique Boris Johnson et son ministre de la Santé testés positifs au coronavirus

Le Premier ministre britannique Boris Johnson a été testé positif au nouveau coronavirus après avoir présenté «de légers symptômes», a annoncé Downing Street vendredi. Le ministre de la Santé, Matthew Hancock est lui aussi contaminé.

«Après avoir constaté des légers symptômes hier (jeudi), le Premier ministre a été testé au coronavirus» et «le résultat est positif», a indiqué un porte-parole dans un communiqué.

Boris Johnson a ensuite lui-même confirmé la nouvelle via Twitter.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.





I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.





Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri

— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020