Le Premier ministre britannique Boris Johnson et son ministre de la Santé testés positifs au coronavirus

Le Premier ministre britannique Boris Johnson a été testé positif au nouveau coronavirus après avoir présenté «de légers symptômes», a annoncé Downing Street vendredi. Le ministre de la Santé, Matthew Hancock est lui aussi contaminé.

«Après avoir constaté des légers symptômes hier (jeudi), le Premier ministre a été testé au coronavirus» et «le résultat est positif», a indiqué un porte-parole dans un communiqué.

Boris Johnson a ensuite lui-même confirmé la nouvelle via Twitter. 

Le ministre de la Santé Matthew Hanhock a lui aussi été testé positif au Coronavirus. Il a annoncé sur son compte Twitter ce vendredi avoir des «symptômes légers».

