Meurtre d’un joggeur noir : les stars réagissent (Lebron James, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift)

Il aura fallu 74 jours. Plus de deux mois après le meurtre d’Ahmaud Arbery, un joggeur noir abattu le 23 février dernier, les suspects, un père et un fils blancs, ont été arrêtés jeudi dernier par la police de Géorgie aux Etats-Unis. Entre temps, de nombreuses personnalités américaines ont fait part de leur indignation.

Dans une publicité parue dimanche dans le journal Atlanta Journal-Constitution, le rappeur Jay-Z et la chanteuse Alicia Keys ont appelé le gouverneur et le ministre de la Justice de Géorgie à «garantir un procès équitable». «Si vous prenez les mesures nécessaires, vous enverrez un message aux personnes qui veulent ramener la Géorgie à une époque où des Afro-Américains étaient tués simplement parce qu'ils allaient voter. La haine et la peur perdront».

Sur les réseaux sociaux, la star du basket LeBron James avait été l’un des premiers à partager son indignation.

Alicia Keys

Today my family and I ran 2.23 miles to honor Ahmaud Arbery. Sending super love to his family and especially his mama today on Mother’s Day let’s keep lifting him and his family. We are in this together. #IRunWithMaud https://t.co/qlFcNzUTt6 pic.twitter.com/denYBmKRw0 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) May 11, 2020

Taylor Swift

I’m absolutely devastated and horrified by the senseless, cold blooded, racially motivated killing of Ahmaud Arbery. #JusticeForAhmaud — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 7, 2020

Justin Timberlake

If you’re not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery. pic.twitter.com/VyYaVK4NQY — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 7, 2020

Olivia Wilde

Tomorrow would have been #AhmaudArbery’s 26th birthday. Run with me to honor him and raise awareness about racism and injustice in this country. #IrunwithMaud pic.twitter.com/q6xfQwoSnq — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 7, 2020

Jay Z par le biais de son label

Open letter to Georgia elected officials appearing in the Atlantic Journal-Constitution today, calling for justice to be served in the case of Ahmaud Arbery's murder. Convict his killers and show the world that hate and fear will lose. #JusticeforAhmaud #iRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/w0nuXthGEc — Roc Nation (@RocNation) May 10, 2020

Le ministre de la Justice de Géorgie (sud) a demandé dimanche une enquête fédérale sur la manière dont a été traitée l'affaire du meurtre du joggeur noir qui a suscité une vive émotion dans le pays.