Facebook Twitter
International

Meurtre d’un joggeur noir : les stars réagissent (Lebron James, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift)

Par CNEWS avec AFP -
Mis à jour le Publié le
LeBron James, star des Lakers de Los Angeles, a fait part de son indignation. Photo d illustration[EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP]

Il aura fallu 74 jours. Plus de deux mois après le meurtre d’Ahmaud Arbery, un joggeur noir abattu le 23 février dernier, les suspects, un père et un fils blancs, ont été arrêtés jeudi dernier par la police de Géorgie aux Etats-Unis. Entre temps, de nombreuses personnalités américaines ont fait part de leur indignation.

Dans une publicité parue dimanche dans le journal Atlanta Journal-Constitution, le rappeur Jay-Z et la chanteuse Alicia Keys ont appelé le gouverneur et le ministre de la Justice de Géorgie à «garantir un procès équitable». «Si vous prenez les mesures nécessaires, vous enverrez un message aux personnes qui veulent ramener la Géorgie à une époque où des Afro-Américains étaient tués simplement parce qu'ils allaient voter. La haine et la peur perdront».

Gregory McMichael et son fils Travis, photographiés par la police le 7 mai 2020 après leur arrestation [- / Glynn County Sheriff's Office/AFP]
Sur le même sujetJusticeJoggeur noir tué aux Etats-Unis : le ministre de la Justice demande une enquête fédérale

Sur les réseaux sociaux, la star du basket LeBron James avait été l’un des premiers à partager son indignation.

Alicia Keys 

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Olivia Wilde

Jay Z par le biais de son label

Le ministre de la Justice de Géorgie (sud) a demandé dimanche une enquête fédérale sur la manière dont a été traitée l'affaire du meurtre du joggeur noir qui a suscité une vive émotion dans le pays.

À suivre aussi

Coronavirus Des trafiquants de drogue déguisés en joggeurs pour contourner le confinement
Une croix de fleur déposée près du quartier où Ahmaud Arbery a été tué
Faits divers Etats-Unis : une vidéo montrant un joggeur noir abattu par deux hommes suscite la colère
Un coureur a tué à mains nues un puma dans le Colorado [HO / US FISH & WILDLIFE SERVICES/AFP/Archives]
Animaux États-Unis : un joggeur tue un puma à mains nues dans le Colorado

Ailleurs sur le web

Derniers articles

Regarder le direct