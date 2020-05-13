Tinyface : un sourire sur le masque, le challenge maquillage qui emballe Instagram

Une nouvelle tendance pour le moins insolite. Alors que le port du masque se généralise dans l’espace public, la youtubeuse et maquilleuse Jaime French a trouvé une solution pour arborer un sourire tout en étant masqué.

Baptisé #Tinyface («petit visage»), ce nouveau défi lancé sur Instagram consiste à dessiner une petite bouche juste au-dessus de son masque pour donner l’impression que l’on n’en porte pas.

Plus précisément, l'idée est de reproduire de toutes petites lèvres à l'aide d'un crayon au niveau des narines, de dessiner un nez sur l'arête nasale, puis de faire un contouring, c'est-à-dire jouer avec différentes teintes de fond de teint pour modifier les traits du haut du visage.

Comme on peut le voir sur les clichés ci-dessous, le résultat est aussi amusant que surprenant. Et pour cause, comme l’indique le nom du challenge, le visage paraît minuscule. Certaines ont également tenté l'expérience avec un foulard, un col roulé, ou encore une écharpe.

Attention, pour être efficace, un masque doit recouvrir la bouche, le menton, et le nez.