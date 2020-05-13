Facebook Twitter
#Tinyface : un sourire sur le masque, le challenge maquillage qui emballe Instagram

Par CNEWS -
Mis à jour le Publié le
Ce défi consiste à dessiner une petite bouche et un petit nez juste au-dessus de son masque.[©Capture d'écran Instagram]

Une nouvelle tendance pour le moins insolite. Alors que le port du masque se généralise dans l’espace public, la youtubeuse et maquilleuse Jaime French a trouvé une solution pour arborer un sourire tout en étant masqué.

Baptisé #Tinyface («petit visage»), ce nouveau défi lancé sur Instagram consiste à dessiner une petite bouche juste au-dessus de son masque pour donner l’impression que l’on n’en porte pas.

Plus précisément, l'idée est de reproduire de toutes petites lèvres à l'aide d'un crayon au niveau des narines, de dessiner un nez sur l'arête nasale, puis de faire un contouring, c'est-à-dire jouer avec différentes teintes de fond de teint pour modifier les traits du haut du visage.

Comme on peut le voir sur les clichés ci-dessous, le résultat est aussi amusant que surprenant. Et pour cause, comme l’indique le nom du challenge, le visage paraît minuscule. Certaines ont également tenté l'expérience avec un foulard, un col roulé, ou encore une écharpe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So I thought I’d get involved with the #tinyfacechallenge by and I literally can’t cope  please everyone get involved with this because it’s the funniest thing ever . PRODUCT INFO: * @deciem Foundation * @makeuprevolution Conceal and Define Concealer * @makeuprevolution Foundation Stick for Contour * @ofracosmetics Mini Rodeo Drive Highlighter *@kvdveganbeauty Lock It Setting Mist * @morphebrushes Megastar Bronzer * @morphebrushes Java Brow Cream * @plouise_makeup_academy Rumour 2 base * @__dollbeauty_ Jasmine Lashes * @misslyncosmetics Black Liquid Liner * @bperfectcosmetics x @staceymariemua XL Palette * @mehronuk Paradise Paints * @morphebrushes Coffee & Kissy * @ofracosmetics Pasedena Liquid Lipstick . #illusionmakeup #creativemakeup #ukmakeup #ofrahighlighter #bretmansvanity #makeupmafia #generationbeautybay

Une publication partagée par georgia massey (@bygeorgiam) le

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#tinyfacemakeupchallenge

Une publication partagée par Long-Time-Liner TR-Antalya (@eminegunes) le

Attention, pour être efficace, un masque doit recouvrir la bouche, le menton, et le nez.

