Tinyface : un sourire sur le masque, le challenge maquillage qui emballe Instagram

Une nouvelle tendance pour le moins insolite. Alors que le port du masque se généralise dans l’espace public, la youtubeuse et maquilleuse Jaime French a trouvé une solution pour arborer un sourire tout en étant masqué.
Baptisé #Tinyface («petit visage»), ce nouveau défi lancé sur Instagram consiste à dessiner une petite bouche juste au-dessus de son masque pour donner l’impression que l’on n’en porte pas.
Plus précisément, l'idée est de reproduire de toutes petites lèvres à l'aide d'un crayon au niveau des narines, de dessiner un nez sur l'arête nasale, puis de faire un contouring, c'est-à-dire jouer avec différentes teintes de fond de teint pour modifier les traits du haut du visage.
Comme on peut le voir sur les clichés ci-dessous, le résultat est aussi amusant que surprenant. Et pour cause, comme l’indique le nom du challenge, le visage paraît minuscule. Certaines ont également tenté l'expérience avec un foulard, un col roulé, ou encore une écharpe.
Ok I'm #bored in the house and I'm in the house bored **Update** As I've stated over and over, I saw this makeup illusion on TIKTOK but after quite a debacle and about 409 different accusations it has now been brought to my attention that the first person to bring this illusion to social media was actually @annalingis so if you want to see real talented artists check her out! #tinyface
Karantinada yalnızlık çekenlere özel video hazırladım @chrisspy @thealexisstone ve @jaime.french gibi makyaj artistlerinin öncüsü olduğu #tinyfacechallenge 'a ben de katılayım dedim
So I thought I'd get involved with the #tinyfacechallenge by and I literally can't cope please everyone get involved with this because it's the funniest thing ever
Tiny Face Challenge This turned out to be so much harder than I thought, but it was so worth it! Inspired by @jaime.french..if you haven't watched her attempt you're missing out, its hilarious! #tinyfacechallenge
OMG I had so much fun doing this!! Inspired by @jaime.french Original artist for this Tiny Face / Baby Face is @thealexisstone #tinyface #tinyfacechallenge
Attention, pour être efficace, un masque doit recouvrir la bouche, le menton, et le nez.