Vidéo : une énorme explosion à Beyrouth

Les images laissent présager d'un lourd bilan humain. Une énorme explosion a eu lieu ce mardi en fin d'après-midi à Beyrouth, la capitale du Liban.

Elle aurait soufflé un entrepôt situé sur le port.

Selon un correspondant d'Al Jazeera, l'explosion pourrait avoir pour origine des feux d'artifices, qui pourraient avoir été entreposés sur le port.

Les images filmées sur les lieux de l'explosion montrent l'étendue des dégâts.

Les locaux du journal local Daily Star ont été détruits par le souffle de l'explosion.

Dans les rues alentours, les vitres ont été soufflées et des débris jonchaient la chaussée.

