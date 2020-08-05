Vidéo : les images impressionnantes des explosions à Beyrouth

Des scènes de chaos. Les images des deux explosions qui ont eu lieu ce mardi en fin d'après-midi à Beyrouth, la capitale du Liban, tournent en boucle sur les télévisions du monde entier. Un dernier bilan annonce la mort de plus de 100 personnes.

Les déflagrations ont soufflé un entrepôt situé sur le port.

Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr — Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) August 4, 2020

Footage of the Explosion in #Beirut #Lebanon a few minutes ago. Praying for the safety of everyone. pic.twitter.com/6Q3y6A6DxL — Fady Roumieh (@FadyRoumieh) August 4, 2020

Méga explosion dans le port de



Beyrouth... Beaucoup de dégâts pic.twitter.com/XllQjEPbLI — Emmanuel Côté (@emmanuelcote) August 4, 2020

Autre angle plus près du port de Beyrouth. Origine toujours inconnue. pic.twitter.com/7mnsjqYhOx — Restitutor Orientis (@RestitutorOrien) August 4, 2020

Security source tells me the explosion at the #Beirut port was the result of an error involving fireworks, not an attack. — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) August 4, 2020

My apartment in Beirut was just blown apart. We think it was a missile from a jet. We're ok. — Leila Molana-Allen (@Leila_MA) August 4, 2020

Les images filmées sur les lieux de l'explosion montrent l'étendue des dégâts.

This is Beirut. Scene of the offices at the Daily Star local newspaper. pic.twitter.com/ll9dC3EivY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020

Les locaux du journal local Daily Star ont été détruits par le souffle de l'explosion.

This is Beirut. Scene of the offices at the Daily Star local newspaper. pic.twitter.com/ll9dC3EivY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020

Dans les rues alentours, les vitres ont été soufflées et des débris jonchaient la chaussée.