Liban

Vidéo : les images impressionnantes des explosions à Beyrouth

Par CNEWS
Mis à jour le Publié le
[Twitter]

Des scènes de chaos. Les images des deux explosions qui ont eu lieu ce mardi en fin d'après-midi à Beyrouth, la capitale du Liban, tournent en boucle sur les télévisions du monde entier. Un dernier bilan annonce la mort de plus de 100 personnes.

Les déflagrations ont soufflé un entrepôt situé sur le port.

Les images filmées sur les lieux de l'explosion montrent l'étendue des dégâts.

Les locaux du journal local Daily Star ont été détruits par le souffle de l'explosion.

Dans les rues alentours, les vitres ont été soufflées et des débris jonchaient la chaussée.

