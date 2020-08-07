Nu, il se fait voler son sac par un sanglier et lui court après

Un homme s'est fait voler ses affaires par un sanglier alors qu'il faisait du naturisme. Résultat, il a été obligé de lui courir après pour les récupérer.

La scène a amusé tout le monde, sauf lui. Elle s'est déroulée aux abords du lac Teufelssee, à Berlin, en Allemagne. La victime de ce vol très spécial se trouvait dans l'espace naturiste du lieu, et avait donc laissé tous ses vêtements dans son sac. Mais celui-ci contenait également des objets plus précieux à ses yeux, comme un ordinateur.

Quand il a vu le sanglier s'en emparer, l'homme s'est donc lancé à sa poursuite, dans le plus simple appareil. Une scène des plus cocasses immortalisée par Adele Landauer, qui a partagé les clichés sur ses comptes Facebook et Instagram.

Comme elle l'explique, elle a montré ses photos au malheureux naturiste, qui les a trouvées très drôles et lui a permis de les publier. Elle précise également que l'homme a pu récupérer son ordinateur au bout de quelques minutes. Coach de vie, Adele Landauer estime que cette histoire prouve «qu'on peut tout réaliser si on est concentré sur ses objectifs».

A Berlin, entre 3.000 et 4.000 sangliers sont répertoriés. Ils s'approchent régulièrement des hommes, notamment pour trouver de la nourriture.

Retrouvez toute l'actualité insolite ICI