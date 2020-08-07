Nu, il se fait voler son sac par un sanglier et lui court après

Un homme s'est fait voler ses affaires par un sanglier alors qu'il faisait du naturisme. Résultat, il a été obligé de lui courir après pour les récupérer.
La scène a amusé tout le monde, sauf lui. Elle s'est déroulée aux abords du lac Teufelssee, à Berlin, en Allemagne. La victime de ce vol très spécial se trouvait dans l'espace naturiste du lieu, et avait donc laissé tous ses vêtements dans son sac. Mais celui-ci contenait également des objets plus précieux à ses yeux, comme un ordinateur.
Quand il a vu le sanglier s'en emparer, l'homme s'est donc lancé à sa poursuite, dans le plus simple appareil. Une scène des plus cocasses immortalisée par Adele Landauer, qui a partagé les clichés sur ses comptes Facebook et Instagram.
Yesterday at the lake in Berlin I saw a real hero. A female wild boar with two babies came out of the forest in order to search for food. In Berlin we are free people - we love to bathe in the sun and lake like we are born. So, there were many people laying on their towels completely naked. Many of us were scared but the wild boars seemed to be peaceful. After they ate a pizza from a backpack of a man who was taking a swim in the lake they were looking for a dessert. They found this yellow bag and decided to take it away. But the man who owned it realized it was the bag with his laptop. So, he was very focused and run behind the boars in order to get it back. Everyone of us adored him how focused he stayed and when he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success. This happens when you're focused on your goals. xoxoxo Adele
Comme elle l'explique, elle a montré ses photos au malheureux naturiste, qui les a trouvées très drôles et lui a permis de les publier. Elle précise également que l'homme a pu récupérer son ordinateur au bout de quelques minutes. Coach de vie, Adele Landauer estime que cette histoire prouve «qu'on peut tout réaliser si on est concentré sur ses objectifs».
A Berlin, entre 3.000 et 4.000 sangliers sont répertoriés. Ils s'approchent régulièrement des hommes, notamment pour trouver de la nourriture.