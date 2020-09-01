Dévastées, les stars de «Black Panther» rendent hommage à Chadwick Boseman sur les réseaux sociaux

La mort de Chadwick Boseman, décédé le 28 août des suites d'un cancer du colon, a laissé Hollywood sans voix. Sur les réseaux sociaux, les hommages de ses collègues de «Black Panther» pleuvent depuis quelques jours.

Seul le cercle très proche de l'acteur américain de 43 ans avait été mis dans la confidence sur la maladie qui le rongeait depuis quatre ans. Pour les stars de «Black Panther», l'annonce de son décès a donc été un choc.

Michael B Jordan, qui jouait le rôle du féroce Killmonger, a publié un long texte pour exprimer sa peine, lui qui était très proche de Chadwick Boseman. «J'ai essayé de trouver les mots, mais aucun ne peut décrire ce que je ressens. Je me souviens de chaque moment, chaque conversation, chaque fou rire, chaque dispute, chaque étreinte... Tout. Si seulement nous avions eu plus de temps», écrit l'acteur.

Danai Gurira, qui interprétait le personnage d'Okoye, a elle aussi publié un hommage vibrant sur sa page Instagram. «Comment honore-t-on un roi ? Je suis très éprouvée par la mort de mon collègue, mon ami, mon frère. Je peine à trouver les mots», a notamment déclaré celle qui le décrit comme quelqu'un de «zen, gentil, drôle, attentif et profondément bon».

Letitia Wright, qui joue le rôle de la soeur de T'Challa dans «Black Panther», a simplement écrit sur Twitter. «Ça fait mal. Ça fait très mal».

Très affecté, Ryan Coogler, le réalisateur du film Marvel, qui a engrangé plus d'un milliard de dollars de recettes au box-office, a publié dans CNN un hommage poignant, révélant par la même occasion qu'il n'était pas au courant de la maladie de l'acteur.

«J'ai tout de suite remarqué que Chad était une anomalie. Il était calme. Confiant. Constamment en train de s'éduquer. Mais également gentil, rassurant, avec le rire le plus chaleureux du monde et des yeux qui laissaient transparaître tout son vécu mais qui pouvaient également s'illuminer comme un enfant qui voit quelque chose pour la première fois [...] Chad tenait beaucoup à son intimité et je ne connaissais pas les détails de sa maladie. Le communiqué de sa famille m'a permis de réaliser qu'il vivait avec sa maladie pendant toute la période où je l'ai connu», a écrit le réalisateur.

Et les hommages ne se sont pas arrêtés là puisque Forest Whitaker et Angela Bassett, deux stars hollywoodiennes également au casting de Black Panther, y sont eux aussi allés de leur message poignant...