Dévastées, les stars de «Black Panther» rendent hommage à Chadwick Boseman sur les réseaux sociaux

La mort de Chadwick Boseman, décédé le 28 août des suites d'un cancer du colon, a laissé Hollywood sans voix. Sur les réseaux sociaux, les hommages de ses collègues de «Black Panther» pleuvent depuis quelques jours.
Seul le cercle très proche de l'acteur américain de 43 ans avait été mis dans la confidence sur la maladie qui le rongeait depuis quatre ans. Pour les stars de «Black Panther», l'annonce de son décès a donc été un choc.
Michael B Jordan, qui jouait le rôle du féroce Killmonger, a publié un long texte pour exprimer sa peine, lui qui était très proche de Chadwick Boseman. «J'ai essayé de trouver les mots, mais aucun ne peut décrire ce que je ressens. Je me souviens de chaque moment, chaque conversation, chaque fou rire, chaque dispute, chaque étreinte... Tout. Si seulement nous avions eu plus de temps», écrit l'acteur.
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
Danai Gurira, qui interprétait le personnage d'Okoye, a elle aussi publié un hommage vibrant sur sa page Instagram. «Comment honore-t-on un roi ? Je suis très éprouvée par la mort de mon collègue, mon ami, mon frère. Je peine à trouver les mots», a notamment déclaré celle qui le décrit comme quelqu'un de «zen, gentil, drôle, attentif et profondément bon».
How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy. My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation. He made everyone feel loved, heard and seen. He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life. He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life’s challenges; while still guiding us all. He was zen and sweet and funny (with the very best laugh), attentive, and truly, truly, good. I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend. Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani.
Letitia Wright, qui joue le rôle de la soeur de T'Challa dans «Black Panther», a simplement écrit sur Twitter. «Ça fait mal. Ça fait très mal».
this hurts. really hurts
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) August 30, 2020
Très affecté, Ryan Coogler, le réalisateur du film Marvel, qui a engrangé plus d'un milliard de dollars de recettes au box-office, a publié dans CNN un hommage poignant, révélant par la même occasion qu'il n'était pas au courant de la maladie de l'acteur.
«J'ai tout de suite remarqué que Chad était une anomalie. Il était calme. Confiant. Constamment en train de s'éduquer. Mais également gentil, rassurant, avec le rire le plus chaleureux du monde et des yeux qui laissaient transparaître tout son vécu mais qui pouvaient également s'illuminer comme un enfant qui voit quelque chose pour la première fois [...] Chad tenait beaucoup à son intimité et je ne connaissais pas les détails de sa maladie. Le communiqué de sa famille m'a permis de réaliser qu'il vivait avec sa maladie pendant toute la période où je l'ai connu», a écrit le réalisateur.
Et les hommages ne se sont pas arrêtés là puisque Forest Whitaker et Angela Bassett, deux stars hollywoodiennes également au casting de Black Panther, y sont eux aussi allés de leur message poignant...
“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever