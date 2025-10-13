Le prix Nobel d'économie décerné au Français Philippe Aghion partagé avec deux autres chercheurs

Toute l’actu en direct 24h/24
Le Français a été récompensé «pour sa théorie de la croissance durable à travers la destruction créatrice».
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

Le Français Philippe Aghion a décroché, ce lundi, le prix Nobel d'économie partagé avec deux autres chercheurs, l'Américano-Israélien Joel Mokyr et le Canadien Peter Howitt.

Le prix Nobel d'économie a été décerné lundi au Français Philippe Aghion, à l'Américano-Israélien Joel Mokyr et au Canadien Peter Howitt pour leurs travaux sur l'impact des nouvelles technologies sur la croissance économique. 

La moitié du prix est attribuée à Joel Mokyr, 79 ans, «pour avoir identifié les conditions préalables à une croissance durable grâce au progrès technologique» et l'autre conjointement à Philippe Aghion, 69 ans, et Peter Howitt, 79 ans, «pour leur théorie de la croissance durable à travers la destruction créatrice».

Plus d'informations à suivre...

