Le prix Nobel d'économie décerné au Français Philippe Aghion partagé avec deux autres chercheurs

Le prix Nobel d'économie a été décerné lundi au Français Philippe Aghion, à l'Américano-Israélien Joel Mokyr et au Canadien Peter Howitt pour leurs travaux sur l'impact des nouvelles technologies sur la croissance économique.

La moitié du prix est attribuée à Joel Mokyr, 79 ans, «pour avoir identifié les conditions préalables à une croissance durable grâce au progrès technologique» et l'autre conjointement à Philippe Aghion, 69 ans, et Peter Howitt, 79 ans, «pour leur théorie de la croissance durable à travers la destruction créatrice».

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt "for having explained innovation-driven economic growth" with one half to Mokyr…

