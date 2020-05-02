Sam Lloyd, l'acteur de Scrubs, est mort

Sam Lloyd, célèbre pour son rôle dans la série Scrubs, est décédé à l'âge de 56 ans des suites d'un cancer.

Il s'est éteint ce vendredi 30 avril à Los Angeles, a annoncé son agent à Variety. Il souffrait depuis plusieurs mois d'un cancer au cerveau, qui avait par la suite touché ses poumons, sa mâchoire, son foie et sa colonne vertébrale. Sa tumeur cérébrale inopérable avait été diagnostiquée en janvier 2019, quelques jours après la naissance de son premier enfant.

S'il est avant tout connu pour avoir incarné Ted Buckland, l'avocat dépressif de la série hospitalière Scrubs, Sam Lloyd (le neveu de Christopher Lloyd, «Doc» dans Retour vers le futur) avait fait des apparitions dans de nombreuses autres séries américaines dont Desperate Housewives, Modern Family, Malcolm, Seinfeld, Cougar Town...

Les autres acteurs de Scrubs, qui ont côtoyé Sam Lloyd entre 2001 et 2009, lui ont rendu hommage sur les réseaux sociaux.

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020