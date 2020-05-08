Le coach sportif d'Adele explique la perte de poids fulgurante de la chanteuse

Il a suffi d'une photo pour qu'Adele, plutôt discrète sur les réseaux sociaux, «casse» littéralement Internet. Après s'être affichée sur sa page Instagram avec quelque 45 kilos en moins, la chanteuse britannique a soulevé les interrogations sur sa fulgurante perte de poids. Excédé, son coach sportif a pris la parole.

Régime restrictif, rééquilibrage alimentaire ou même réduction d'estomac, les théories ont fusé sur les réseaux sociaux et dans les médias après la publication d'un cliché sur la page Instagram d'Adele, où elle apparaît délestée de plusieurs kilos.

Pete Geracimo, un coach sportif réputé en Grande-Bretagne, qui a longtemps entraîné la chanteuse à Londres avant qu'elle ne déménage à Los Angeles, a tenu à mettre un terme aux rumeurs.

«C'est démoralisant de lire des commentaires négatifs et des accusations grossophobes qui remettent en question l'authenticité de son extraordinaire perte de poids», a-t-il écrit. Puis de poursuivre : «Quand Adele et moi avons commencé à travailler ensemble, son but n'était pas de devenir super mince. C'était d'être en bonne santé [...] Alors qu'elle se préparait pour une tournée épuisante de 13 mois, elle a commencé à faire du sport et à faire de meilleurs choix alimentaires. Elle a donc perdu un nombre de kilos considérable et les gens l'ont remarqué».

Le coach britannique a également évoqué les «évènements personnels compliqués» auxquels a dû faire face sa cliente, faisant référence à son divorce avec Simon Konecki, le père de son fils Angelo, en septembre 2019.

«Il est naturel qu'avec du changement, votre vision des choses n'est plus la même et vous développez le désir de devenir la meilleure version de vous-même. Elle est maintenant déterminée à manger mieux et investie dans le sport et 'elle transpire'. Je ne pourrais pas être plus heureux et fier d'elle. Cette métamorphose n'est pas pour vendre plus d'albums, pour la publicité ou pour être un modèle. Elle le fait pour elle et pour Angelo», a conclu Pete Geracimo.