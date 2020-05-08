Le coach sportif d'Adele explique la perte de poids fulgurante de la chanteuse

Il a suffi d'une photo pour qu'Adele, plutôt discrète sur les réseaux sociaux, «casse» littéralement Internet. Après s'être affichée sur sa page Instagram avec quelque 45 kilos en moins, la chanteuse britannique a soulevé les interrogations sur sa fulgurante perte de poids. Excédé, son coach sportif a pris la parole.
Régime restrictif, rééquilibrage alimentaire ou même réduction d'estomac, les théories ont fusé sur les réseaux sociaux et dans les médias après la publication d'un cliché sur la page Instagram d'Adele, où elle apparaît délestée de plusieurs kilos.
Pete Geracimo, un coach sportif réputé en Grande-Bretagne, qui a longtemps entraîné la chanteuse à Londres avant qu'elle ne déménage à Los Angeles, a tenu à mettre un terme aux rumeurs.
«C'est démoralisant de lire des commentaires négatifs et des accusations grossophobes qui remettent en question l'authenticité de son extraordinaire perte de poids», a-t-il écrit. Puis de poursuivre : «Quand Adele et moi avons commencé à travailler ensemble, son but n'était pas de devenir super mince. C'était d'être en bonne santé [...] Alors qu'elle se préparait pour une tournée épuisante de 13 mois, elle a commencé à faire du sport et à faire de meilleurs choix alimentaires. Elle a donc perdu un nombre de kilos considérable et les gens l'ont remarqué».
Le coach britannique a également évoqué les «évènements personnels compliqués» auxquels a dû faire face sa cliente, faisant référence à son divorce avec Simon Konecki, le père de son fils Angelo, en septembre 2019.
«Il est naturel qu'avec du changement, votre vision des choses n'est plus la même et vous développez le désir de devenir la meilleure version de vous-même. Elle est maintenant déterminée à manger mieux et investie dans le sport et 'elle transpire'. Je ne pourrais pas être plus heureux et fier d'elle. Cette métamorphose n'est pas pour vendre plus d'albums, pour la publicité ou pour être un modèle. Elle le fait pour elle et pour Angelo», a conclu Pete Geracimo.
As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss. In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it! When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing. Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo. My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around. #adele #fabulous #strong #songbird #transformation #powerful #voice #love #rumorhasit #pt