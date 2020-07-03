L'album posthume de Pop Smoke est disponible

Les fans endeuillés de Pop Smoke peuvent se consoler avec son nouvel album qui sort ce vendredi à titre posthume. Le nouveau projet musical disponible à l'écoute, à partir de ce vendredi 3 juillet, sur Spotify.

«Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon» réunit de nombreux grands noms du rap américain parmi lesquels 50 Cent, Future, DaBaby, Tyga. L'album est produit par 808 Melo, connu pour avoir composé le tube «Dior» de Pop Smoke.

Steven Victor a dévoilé le visuel de l'album sur son compte Instagram. Les fans de l'artiste avaient fait du lobbying pour que la couverture de l'album, initialement designée par Virgil Abloh, soit changée.

Le rappeur Pop Smoke est décédé le 19 février 2020 à Los Angeles. Il a été tué par balles alors qu'il se trouvait à son domicile lors d'un cambriolage qui a mal tourné.