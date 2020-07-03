L'album posthume de Pop Smoke est disponible

Les fans endeuillés de Pop Smoke peuvent se consoler avec son nouvel album qui sort ce vendredi à titre posthume. Le nouveau projet musical disponible à l'écoute, à partir de ce vendredi 3 juillet, sur Spotify.
«Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon» réunit de nombreux grands noms du rap américain parmi lesquels 50 Cent, Future, DaBaby, Tyga. L'album est produit par 808 Melo, connu pour avoir composé le tube «Dior» de Pop Smoke.
Steven Victor a dévoilé le visuel de l'album sur son compte Instagram. Les fans de l'artiste avaient fait du lobbying pour que la couverture de l'album, initialement designée par Virgil Abloh, soit changée.
Pop’s music belongs to everyone. This album is a celebration of where Pop was headed and where he wanted to be. The process of working on this album with all our friends, peers and heroes has been amazing and we thank everyone for their support. Pop’s music and legacy belongs to the world now and we want you to continue to manifest your love in creative ways that we haven’t even thought of yet. Visit the link for the asset pack at POPSMOKEFOREVER.COM. Let’s celebrate tonight and forever. More to come. “LINK IN BIO”
Le rappeur Pop Smoke est décédé le 19 février 2020 à Los Angeles. Il a été tué par balles alors qu'il se trouvait à son domicile lors d'un cambriolage qui a mal tourné.