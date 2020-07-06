Coronavirus : l'acteur de «New York, Unité spéciale» Nick Cordero meurt du Covid-19

Après un combat acharné de 90 jours, le Covid-19 a finalement emporté Nick Cordero ce dimanche, au Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, à Los Angeles. Le comédien avait été placé dans le coma après avoir été victime de plusieurs complications liées à la maladie.

C'est son épouse Amanda Kloots qui a annoncé le décès de l'acteur, vu dans la série «New York, unité spéciale» et star de Broadway. «J'ai du mal à accepter la réalité et je suis en souffrance. Mon coeur est brisé car je ne peux imaginer nos vies sans lui. Nick était une vraie lumière», a-t-elle notamment écrit sur sa page Instagram.

Agé de 41 ans, Nick Cordero avait été hospitalisé trois mois plus tôt pour ce qu'il pensait être une pneumonie. Après de multiples examens, les médecins lui avaient finalement diagnostiqué une contamination au coronavirus. Pendant 90 jours, le comédien s'est battu malgré les nombreuses complications, notamment une infection des poumons et une amputation de la jambe.

Sur les réseaux sociaux, Amanda Kloots donnait régulièrement des nouvelles de l'état de santé de son époux, partageant de multiples photos familiales et demandant à ses abonnés de prier pour sa guérison.

Sur les réseaux sociaux, de nombreuses personnalités ont partagé leur tristesse suite à la disparition de l'acteur, qui était père d'un petit Elvis, âgé de seulement 1 an.

«Une nouvelle si terrible. Parti beaucoup trop tôt. Mes condoléances à sa famille, en particulier sa femme et son fils», a écrit Mark Hamill, l'acteur mythique de «Star Wars» sur Twitter.

Truly awful, heartbreaking news. Gone much too soon. My sympathies are with his immediate family, especially his wife and one-year-old boy. #RIPNickCordero https://t.co/NMlKrHYqWP

Just devastating. Wonderful actor and by all accounts a lovely person. Coronavirus put him through 90 days of hell, took his leg and finally his life. Sending every good thought to his family. Please people- covid is real and merciless. . Wear your mask. https://t.co/Bx804qbfyB

— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 6, 2020