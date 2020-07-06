Coronavirus : l'acteur de «New York, Unité spéciale» Nick Cordero meurt du Covid-19

Après un combat acharné de 90 jours, le Covid-19 a finalement emporté Nick Cordero ce dimanche, au Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, à Los Angeles. Le comédien avait été placé dans le coma après avoir été victime de plusieurs complications liées à la maladie.
C'est son épouse Amanda Kloots qui a annoncé le décès de l'acteur, vu dans la série «New York, unité spéciale» et star de Broadway. «J'ai du mal à accepter la réalité et je suis en souffrance. Mon coeur est brisé car je ne peux imaginer nos vies sans lui. Nick était une vraie lumière», a-t-elle notamment écrit sur sa page Instagram.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man.
Agé de 41 ans, Nick Cordero avait été hospitalisé trois mois plus tôt pour ce qu'il pensait être une pneumonie. Après de multiples examens, les médecins lui avaient finalement diagnostiqué une contamination au coronavirus. Pendant 90 jours, le comédien s'est battu malgré les nombreuses complications, notamment une infection des poumons et une amputation de la jambe.
Sur les réseaux sociaux, Amanda Kloots donnait régulièrement des nouvelles de l'état de santé de son époux, partageant de multiples photos familiales et demandant à ses abonnés de prier pour sa guérison.
Here’s hoping for a good week. Prayer warriors please pray that his body gets stronger. Please pray that his Ph levels normalize. Please pray that he can get off blood pressure medicines. I believe in the power of prayer. “Whatever you ask for in prayer you will receive if you have faith. “- Matthew 21:22
Pluie d'hommages
Sur les réseaux sociaux, de nombreuses personnalités ont partagé leur tristesse suite à la disparition de l'acteur, qui était père d'un petit Elvis, âgé de seulement 1 an.
«Une nouvelle si terrible. Parti beaucoup trop tôt. Mes condoléances à sa famille, en particulier sa femme et son fils», a écrit Mark Hamill, l'acteur mythique de «Star Wars» sur Twitter.
Truly awful, heartbreaking news. Gone much too soon. My sympathies are with his immediate family, especially his wife and one-year-old boy. #RIPNickCordero https://t.co/NMlKrHYqWP
Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.
Just devastating. Wonderful actor and by all accounts a lovely person. Coronavirus put him through 90 days of hell, took his leg and finally his life. Sending every good thought to his family. Please people- covid is real and merciless. . Wear your mask. https://t.co/Bx804qbfyB
