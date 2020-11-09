Prison Break : Voici pourquoi Wentworth Miller ne veut plus jouer Michael Scofield

Les fans de Prison Break espérant une sixième saison peuvent se résigner. Ou s’attendre à un changement majeur concernant le personnage de Michael Scofield. Son interprète, Wentworth Miller, a en effet annoncé qu’il ne voulait plus jouer le rôle de personnages hétérosexuels.
De fait, il a indiqué sur Instagram qu’il quittait «officiellement» la série. Il a ensuite expliqué son choix : «Je ne veux simplement plus jouer de personnages hétéros. Leurs histoires ont déjà été racontées (et racontées encore)».
"This is my favorite IG account," someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bullshit. On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work. - W.M.
Dans un texte où il évoque également les messages de soutien ou de haine qu’il reçoit et le rôle des réseaux sociaux pour les homosexuels désireux de faire leur coming-out (il l’avait fait en 2013), il poursuit : «Plus jamais de Michael. Si vous êtes fan de la série et que vous espériez de nouvelles saisons… je comprends votre déception. Je suis désolé».
Il a également adressé un message, assez brutal, aux adeptes de la série qui en pincent pour Michael Scofield : «Si vous êtes en colère et perturbé parce que vous êtes tombés amoureux d’un homme hétéro fictif incarné par un homme gay… C’est votre problème». Peut-être sa façon de couper définitivement les ponts avec Prison Break.