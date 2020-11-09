Facebook Twitter
Prison Break : Voici pourquoi Wentworth Miller ne veut plus jouer Michael Scofield

Par CNEWS -
L’acteur a pris une décision radicale.[TOMMASO BODDI / AFP]

Les fans de Prison Break espérant une sixième saison peuvent se résigner. Ou s’attendre à un changement majeur concernant le personnage de Michael Scofield. Son interprète, Wentworth Miller, a en effet annoncé qu’il ne voulait plus jouer le rôle de personnages hétérosexuels.

De fait, il a indiqué sur Instagram qu’il quittait «officiellement» la série. Il a ensuite expliqué son choix : «Je ne veux simplement plus jouer de personnages hétéros. Leurs histoires ont déjà été racontées (et racontées encore)».

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"This is my favorite IG account," someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bullshit. On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work. - W.M.

Une publication partagée par @ wentworthmiller le

Dans un texte où il évoque également les messages de soutien ou de haine qu’il reçoit et le rôle des réseaux sociaux pour les homosexuels désireux de faire leur coming-out (il l’avait fait en 2013), il poursuit : «Plus jamais de Michael. Si vous êtes fan de la série et que vous espériez de nouvelles saisons… je comprends votre déception. Je suis désolé».

Il a également adressé un message, assez brutal, aux adeptes de la série qui en pincent pour Michael Scofield : «Si vous êtes en colère et perturbé parce que vous êtes tombés amoureux d’un homme hétéro fictif incarné par un homme gay… C’est votre problème». Peut-être sa façon de couper définitivement les ponts avec Prison Break.

