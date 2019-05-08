Liverpool-Barça : la presse anglaise aux anges, la presse espagnole consternée

Au lendemain de l'incroyable « remontada » de Liverpool face au FC Barcelone (4-0) en demi-finale de la Ligue des champions. Un miracle pour la presse en Angleterre, une honte en Espagne. Tour d'horizon de la presse des deux pays.

Quatorze années après avoir le fameux « miracle d’Istanbul » (Mené 0-3 à la mi-temps de la finale de la Ligue des champions 2005 par Milan, Liverpool allait s’imposer aux tirs au but (3-3, 3 t.a.b. à 2), la presse britannique a tenu à saluer mercredi matin la fantastique qualification des Reds face au FC Barcelone.

« The IncREDibles »

Pour le Daily Mail et The Mirror, c’est le « Miracle d’Anfield » alors que The Guardian indique que les Reds sont en finale « après l’un des plus incroyables come backs ». « Incroyable » pour le Sun Sport. « C’est le cadeau de Liverpool », écrit The Independent. Les quotidiens britanniques n'ont pas manqué de féliciter le technicien allemand Jürgen Klopp.

En Espagne, c'est évidemment une autre histoire. La presse ibérique a qualifié ce match de « honte ». Sport a opté pour un fond noir avec comme titre « Le plus grand ridicule de l’histoire ». « Le Barça écrit sa page la plus sombre » poursuit le quotidien catalan. « Une honte » pour Mundo Deportivo. « Coup de tonnerre à Anfield » pour As. « Echec historique » pour Marca. « Fiasco monumental » pour El Pais.

