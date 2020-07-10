Black Lives Matter : Thierry Henry pose le genou à terre pendant 8 minutes en plein match

Pour son retour à la compétition en MLS ce jeudi, Thierry Henry a rendu un hommage appuyé à George Floyd et affiché son soutien au mouvement Black Lives Matter.

En tout début de rencontre entre son équipe, l’Impact Montréal, et New England Revolution, l’entraîneur s’est agenouillé, le poing levé, pendant huit minutes et 46 secondes. Un timing qui n’a pas été choisi au hasard puisqu’il s’agit de la durée pendant laquelle George Floyd est resté maintenu à terre par le genou d’un policier avant de succomber.

T-shirts Black Lives Matter

Pour appuyer encore davantage son engagement, Thierry Henry ainsi que l’ensemble du staff de l’équipe portant des t-shirts avec l’inscription «Black Lives Matter». Comme en témoignent les clichés partagés sur Twitter par la ligue nord-américaine de football, les joueurs de l’Impact Montréal étaient vêtus de ces mêmes t-shirts lors de leur entraînement.

Interrogé sur son geste à l’issue du match – perdu (0-1) – l’ancienne star d’Arsenal a expliqué avoir «simplement rendu hommage et montré son soutien à la cause».

La semaine dernière, Thierry Henry avait annoncé qu’il préparait une action pour ce match. Dans un post Instagram, il s’était également exprimé sur le racisme : «cela dure depuis trop longtemps et c’est allé trop loin pour que cela soit encore toléré dans la société moderne […] Nous avons urgemment besoin de changement, nous exigeons le changement et surtout nous méritons le changement».