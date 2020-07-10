Black Lives Matter : Thierry Henry pose le genou à terre pendant 8 minutes en plein match

Pour son retour à la compétition en MLS ce jeudi, Thierry Henry a rendu un hommage appuyé à George Floyd et affiché son soutien au mouvement Black Lives Matter.
En tout début de rencontre entre son équipe, l’Impact Montréal, et New England Revolution, l’entraîneur s’est agenouillé, le poing levé, pendant huit minutes et 46 secondes. Un timing qui n’a pas été choisi au hasard puisqu’il s’agit de la durée pendant laquelle George Floyd est resté maintenu à terre par le genou d’un policier avant de succomber.
For the cause. @ThierryHenry x #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YKFy51z3Ic
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 10, 2020
T-shirts Black Lives Matter
Pour appuyer encore davantage son engagement, Thierry Henry ainsi que l’ensemble du staff de l’équipe portant des t-shirts avec l’inscription «Black Lives Matter». Comme en témoignent les clichés partagés sur Twitter par la ligue nord-américaine de football, les joueurs de l’Impact Montréal étaient vêtus de ces mêmes t-shirts lors de leur entraînement.
#BlackLivesMatter #IMFC pic.twitter.com/nNOTt81bpJ
— Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) July 9, 2020
Interrogé sur son geste à l’issue du match – perdu (0-1) – l’ancienne star d’Arsenal a expliqué avoir «simplement rendu hommage et montré son soutien à la cause».
La semaine dernière, Thierry Henry avait annoncé qu’il préparait une action pour ce match. Dans un post Instagram, il s’était également exprimé sur le racisme : «cela dure depuis trop longtemps et c’est allé trop loin pour que cela soit encore toléré dans la société moderne […] Nous avons urgemment besoin de changement, nous exigeons le changement et surtout nous méritons le changement».
I have been collecting my thoughts for the past few days in order to eloquently describe my feelings on the tragic and unnecessary death of George Floyd. It would have been far too easy to write with emotion, hatred and vitriolic sentiment in the immediate aftermath. Although those feelings are still present, I will give it a try. Why is this still happening in 2020? Why do the same racists applaud any ethnic minority who plays for the team they support but abuse the same minorities on the street? Why are all the methods we are using to eradicate this from our society not working? It’s gone on for too long and we have come too far for this to be tolerated in modern society. I do not advocate violence, looting or destruction of property, as this will not solve any problems and many racially afflicted individuals are victims themselves of this behaviour. Why should the people be punished who have the same struggles, turmoil and racial abuse? The people who have worked their entire lives to feed their families and then have the fruits of the labour destroyed in protests against the issues they are suffering themselves? This is not the answer. However, we do urgently NEED change, we DEMAND change and most importantly, we DESERVE change. Make it happen, NOW. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.