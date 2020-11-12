Conor McGregor - Dustin Poirier : Date, lieu...ce que l’on sait du retour de «The Notorious» à l’UFC

Conor McGregor va faire son retour dans les octogones de l’UFC pour affronter Dustin Poirier. Si tout n’est pas encore complètement officiel, voici tout ce que l’on sait sur ce combat à l'heure actuelle.

Quelques jours après l’annonce de retraite de Khabib Nurmagomedov, les fans de MMA se retrouvaient orphelins de très grandes stars. Mais heureusement, «The Notorious» a ravivé la flamme en annonçant qu’il allait sortir de sa retraite, pour la 2e fois.

Selon MMA Fighting, Conor McGregor pourrait combattre Dustin Poirier le 23 janvier lors de l’UFC 257. Mais il est possible que les deux camps trouvent un accord pour avancer la date d’un mois et se retrouver pour une revanche de 2014 (lorsque McGregor avait battu Poirier en un round) le 12 décembre à l’UFC 256. Cela permettrait à Dana White, patron de l’UFC, d’avoir un «main event» de grosse qualité puisque Amanda Nunes, la star brésilienne qui devait affronter l’Australienne Megan Anderson est blessée.

Concernant le lieu de l’affrontement entre Conor McGregor et Dustin Poirier, si le combat se déroule le 23 janvier, ce sera sur la Fight Island d’Abou Dhabi).

«Je suis très heureux et reconnaissant de pouvoir bientôt faire mon retour et de pouvoir de nouveau faire ce que j’aime, a écrit l’Irlandais sur Instagram. Je suis impatient d’être face au nouveau défi que Dustin va me proposer après notre premier combat et de pouvoir montrer mon incroyable et si profond arsenal d’armes. Rendez-vous très bientôt les gars!»

Et évidemment le rêve des fans d’UFC serait qu’une victoire contre Dustin Poirier permette à Khabib Nurmagomedov (29 victoires en autant de combats) de sortir de sa retraite également pour une revanche contre Conor McGregor…