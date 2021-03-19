Ligue des champions : Le calendrier complet des quarts de finale

Le tirage au sort pour des quarts et des demies de la Ligue des champions ont eu lieu ce vendredi à Nyon (Suisse). Voici le calendrier complet de la compétition.
Quarts de finale
Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund (1)
Porto – Chelsea (2)
Bayern Munich – Paris-Saint-Germain (3)
Real Madrid – Liverpool (4)
Match aller : 6 et 7 avril. Retour : 13 et 14 avril.
DEMIES-FINALE
Vainqueur du match (1) - vainqueur du match (3)
Vainqueur du match (2) - vainqueur du match (4)
Aller : 27 et 28 avril. Retour : 4 et 5 mai.
La finale aura lieu le 29 mai prochain au Stade olympique Atatürk, à Istanbul.