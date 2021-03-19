Facebook Twitter
Football

Ligue des champions : Le calendrier complet des quarts de finale

Par CNEWS -
Mis à jour le Publié le
Le Bayern Munich devra se défaire du PSG pour tenter de conserver son titre. [MATTHEW CHILDS / POOL / AFP]

Le tirage au sort pour des quarts et des demies de la Ligue des champions ont eu lieu ce vendredi à Nyon (Suisse). Voici le calendrier complet de la compétition.

Quarts de finale 

Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund (1)

Porto – Chelsea (2)

Bayern Munich – Paris-Saint-Germain (3)

Real Madrid – Liverpool (4)

Match aller : 6 et 7 avril. Retour : 13 et 14 avril.

DEMIES-FINALE

Vainqueur du match (1) - vainqueur du match (3)

Vainqueur du match (2) - vainqueur du match (4)

Aller : 27 et 28 avril. Retour : 4 et 5 mai.

La finale aura lieu le 29 mai prochain au Stade olympique Atatürk, à Istanbul.

