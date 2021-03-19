Ligue des champions : Le calendrier complet des quarts de finale

Le tirage au sort pour des quarts et des demies de la Ligue des champions ont eu lieu ce vendredi à Nyon (Suisse). Voici le calendrier complet de la compétition.

Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund (1)

Porto – Chelsea (2)

Bayern Munich – Paris-Saint-Germain (3)

Real Madrid – Liverpool (4)

Match aller : 6 et 7 avril. Retour : 13 et 14 avril.

The road to Istanbul is set!





Which 2 teams will make the final? #UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/HdgWQRCMHQ

— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 19, 2021