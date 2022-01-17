Facebook Twitter
Le palmarès complet des trophées «The Best»

Robert Lewandowski est de nouveau élu joueur de l'année après 2020 [Picture Alliance / Icon Sport]

La cérémonie des trophées FIFA The Best s’est déroulée ce lundi soir. Retrouvez le palmarès complet.

The Best – Joueur de la FIFA

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern/ Pologne)

The Best – Joueuse de la FIFA

Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelone/ Espagne)

The Best – Entraîneur de la FIFA (M)

Thomas Tuchel (FC Chelsea/ Allemagne)

The Best – Entraîneur de la FIFA (F)

Emma Hayes (FC Chelsea/ Royaume-Uni)

The Best – Gardien de la FIFA

Edouard Mendy (FC Chelsea/ Sénégal)

The Best – Gardienne de la FIFA

Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyonnais/ Chili)

Prix Puskas

Erik Lamela (Tottenham / Argentine)

Prix des supporters

Les supporters Danois et Finlandais ont reporté le FIFA Fan Award

Prix du fair-play de la FIFA

Pour la sélection du Danemark, son staff et son équipe médicale

Prix spécial du meilleur marqueur au monde 

Christine Sinclair (Thurn de Portland/ Canada)

