Le palmarès complet des trophées «The Best»

La cérémonie des trophées FIFA The Best s’est déroulée ce lundi soir. Retrouvez le palmarès complet.

The Best – Joueur de la FIFA

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern/ Pologne)

The Best – Joueuse de la FIFA

Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelone/ Espagne)

The Best in the World #TheBest FIFA Women’s Player Award 2021 goes to @alexiaputellas!





| #AlexiaPutellas pic.twitter.com/bS8GAApgAZ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022

The Best – Entraîneur de la FIFA (M)

Thomas Tuchel (FC Chelsea/ Allemagne)

Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!





He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

The Best – Entraîneur de la FIFA (F)

Emma Hayes (FC Chelsea/ Royaume-Uni)

The Best – Gardien de la FIFA

Edouard Mendy (FC Chelsea/ Sénégal)

#TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!





The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

The Best – Gardienne de la FIFA

Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyonnais/ Chili)

Prix Puskas

Erik Lamela (Tottenham / Argentine)

The FIFA #Puskás Award goes to @ErikLamela for his sensational goal for @SpursOfficial v Arsenal!





A strike worthy of being called #TheBest — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

Prix des supporters

Les supporters Danois et Finlandais ont reporté le FIFA Fan Award

The FIFA Fan Award 2021 goes to Denmark and Finland fans!



pic.twitter.com/POobYKjdbW — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

Prix du fair-play de la FIFA

Pour la sélection du Danemark, son staff et son équipe médicale

Denmark National Team, Danish Medical Team and Staff have won the FIFA Fair Play 2021 Award



pic.twitter.com/LcgCaTcxwp — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022

Prix spécial du meilleur marqueur au monde

Christine Sinclair (Thurn de Portland/ Canada)