Le palmarès complet des trophées «The Best»

La cérémonie des trophées FIFA The Best s’est déroulée ce lundi soir. Retrouvez le palmarès complet.
The Best – Joueur de la FIFA
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern/ Pologne)
#TheBest FIFA Men’s Player Award 2021 goes to #RobertLewandowski!
Fans, players, coaches and journalists have spoken, naming @lewy_official as #TheBest! pic.twitter.com/21hfIDR3rI
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
The Best – Joueuse de la FIFA
Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelone/ Espagne)
The Best in the World #TheBest FIFA Women’s Player Award 2021 goes to @alexiaputellas!
| #AlexiaPutellas pic.twitter.com/bS8GAApgAZ
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022
The Best – Entraîneur de la FIFA (M)
Thomas Tuchel (FC Chelsea/ Allemagne)
Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!
He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
The Best – Entraîneur de la FIFA (F)
Emma Hayes (FC Chelsea/ Royaume-Uni)
Impacting the game
Congratulations to @emmahayes1, #TheBest FIFA Women’s Coach 2021! pic.twitter.com/kv0z4jAadL
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022
The Best – Gardien de la FIFA
Edouard Mendy (FC Chelsea/ Sénégal)
#TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2021 Award goes to Edouard Mendy!
The greatest men’s goalkeeper in the world! pic.twitter.com/4bMxnyJ1k9
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
The Best – Gardienne de la FIFA
Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyonnais/ Chili)
Earned it
Congratulations to @TIANEendler! #TheBest FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2021. pic.twitter.com/vLvQVUs4y7
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022
Prix Puskas
Erik Lamela (Tottenham / Argentine)
The FIFA #Puskás Award goes to @ErikLamela for his sensational goal for @SpursOfficial v Arsenal!
A strike worthy of being called #TheBest
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
Prix des supporters
Les supporters Danois et Finlandais ont reporté le FIFA Fan Award
The FIFA Fan Award 2021 goes to Denmark and Finland fans!
pic.twitter.com/POobYKjdbW
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
Prix du fair-play de la FIFA
Pour la sélection du Danemark, son staff et son équipe médicale
Denmark National Team, Danish Medical Team and Staff have won the FIFA Fair Play 2021 Award
pic.twitter.com/LcgCaTcxwp
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022
Prix spécial du meilleur marqueur au monde
Christine Sinclair (Thurn de Portland/ Canada)
The Greatest Goalscorer in the World@sincy12 is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award. pic.twitter.com/e1QBca4hCB
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 17, 2022