NBA : résultats et calendrier complets des finales de conférences

Retrouvez les résultats et calendriers complets des finales de conférences NBA, Miami-Boston à l’Est et Golden State-Dallas à l’Ouest.
Miami Heat - Boston Celtics
Match 1 : victoire de Miami (118-107)
Match 2 : jeudi 19 mai à Miami (à 2h30 le vendredi 20 en France)
Match 3 : samedi 21 mai à Boston (à 2h30 le dimanche 22 en France)
Match 4 : lundi 23 mai à Boston (à 2h30 le mardi 24 en France)
Match 5 : mercredi 25 mai à Miami (à 2h30 le jeudi 26 en France) *
Match 6 : vendredi 27 mai à Boston (à 2h30 le samedi 28 en France) *
Match 7 : dimanche 29 mai à Miami (à 2h30, le lundi 30 en France) *
* si necessaire
Golden State Warriors - Dallas Mavericks
Match 1 : mercredi 18 mai à San Francisco (à 3 heures le jeudi 19 en France)
Match 2 : vendredi 20 mai à San Francisco (à 3 heures le samedi 21 en France)
Match 3 : dimanche 22 mai à Dallas (à 3 heures le lundi 23 en France)
Match 4 : mardi 24 mai à Dallas (à 3 heures le mercredi 25 en France)
Match 5 : jeudi 26 mai à San Francisco (à 3 heures le vendredi 27 en France) *
Match 6 : samedi 28 mai à Dallas (à 3 heures le dimanche 29 en France) *
Match 7 : lundi 30 mai à San Francisco (à 2 heures le mardi 31 en France) *
* si necessaire