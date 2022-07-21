Dernière minute
Prochaine émission
Dernière minute
En direct
A suivre

Afrique : Sadio Mané élu Ballon d'Or, la palmarès complet

Sadio Mané a été transféré de Liverpool au Bayern Munich. [PictureAlliance / Icon Sport]
Par Saïd El Abadi
Publié le - Mis à jour le

Le footballeur sénégalais Sadio Mané, qui évolue désormais au Bayern Munich, a été élu Ballon d’Or africain 2022, jeudi à Rabat (Maroc). Retrouvez le palmarès complet.

Ballon d’or Africain

Sadio Mané (Sénégal)

Joueuse africaine

Asisat Oshoala (Nigéria)

Sélectionneur masculin

Aliou Cissé (Sénégal)

But de l’année

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Sénégal)

Sélection masculine de l’année

Sénégal

Meilleur espoir masculin

Pape Matar Sarr (Sénégal)

Meilleur espoir féminin

Evelyn Badu (Ghana)

Meilleur joueur interclubs

Mohamed El Shewany (Egypte)

Meilleur club masculin

Wydad Casablanca (Maroc)

Sélectionneuse de l'année

Desire Ellis (Afrique du Sud)

Meilleur club féminin

Mamelodi Sundows (Afrique du Sud)

Joueuse interclubs

Evelyn Badu (Ghana)

À voir aussi

FootballAfriqueSadio Mané

À suivre aussi

Maroc-Afrique du Sud, finale CAN féminine 2022 : à quelle heure et sur quelle chaîne ?
Urawa-PSG, match amical : à quelle heure et sur quelle chaîne ?
Coupe du monde 2022 : le maillot extérieur de l’équipe de France dévoilé ?

Ailleurs sur le web

Dernières actualités