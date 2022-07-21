Afrique : Sadio Mané élu Ballon d'Or, la palmarès complet

Le footballeur sénégalais Sadio Mané, qui évolue désormais au Bayern Munich, a été élu Ballon d’Or africain 2022, jeudi à Rabat (Maroc). Retrouvez le palmarès complet.

Ballon d’or Africain

Sadio Mané (Sénégal)

AFRICA’S FINEST!





Sadio Mane is the Player of the Year (MEN) for the second time!



#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/3fsLRbw5YX — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Joueuse africaine

Asisat Oshoala (Nigéria)

A superstar out of this world!





Asisat Oshoala is named Player of the Year (WOMEN) for a record FIFTH time!





INCREDIBLE! #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/D7YmksqOFN — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Sélectionneur masculin

Aliou Cissé (Sénégal)

Guided his nation to glory!





Aliou Cisse picks up theCoach of the Year (MEN)!





A perfect year for the Alpha Lion! #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/qWkvf38ceF — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

But de l’année

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Sénégal)

OUT OF THIS WORLD!





Pape Ousmane Sakho’s outrageous bicycle-kick claims the Goal of the Year Award! #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/KBiHrk2t7r — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Sélection masculine de l’année

Sénégal

What a team! What a year!





Senegal is crowned National Team of the Year (MEN)! #CAFAwards2022 | @Fsfofficielle pic.twitter.com/p90PhdZhRQ — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Meilleur espoir masculin

Pape Matar Sarr (Sénégal)

The future is here!





TheMen’s Young Player of the Year (MEN) is Pape Matar Sarr! #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/xnUd8a7Zaz — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Meilleur espoir féminin

Evelyn Badu (Ghana)

She’s got bags of talent!





Evelyn Badu is the Women’s Young Player of the Year! #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/ofXtSFHqSF — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Meilleur joueur interclubs

Mohamed El Shewany (Egypte)

The best of the best!





Mohamed El Shennawy is named Interclub Player of the Year (MEN)! #CAFAwards pic.twitter.com/79MdJHN8gr — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Meilleur club masculin

Wydad Casablanca (Maroc)

THEY DID IT AGAIN!





Wydad AC claim Club of the Year Award for the second successive time!



#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/8i3PZrildf — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Sélectionneuse de l'année

Desire Ellis (Afrique du Sud)

SUCCESSIVE TIMES!





Desire Ellis is namedCoach of the Year (WOMEN) AGAIN! #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/pg7XBWwBu8 — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Meilleur club féminin

Mamelodi Sundows (Afrique du Sud)

Joueuse interclubs

Evelyn Badu (Ghana)