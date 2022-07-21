Afrique : Sadio Mané élu Ballon d'Or, la palmarès complet

Le footballeur sénégalais Sadio Mané, qui évolue désormais au Bayern Munich, a été élu Ballon d’Or africain 2022, jeudi à Rabat (Maroc). Retrouvez le palmarès complet.
Ballon d’or Africain
Sadio Mané (Sénégal)
Joueuse africaine
Asisat Oshoala (Nigéria)
Sélectionneur masculin
Aliou Cissé (Sénégal)
But de l’année
Pape Ousmane Sakho (Sénégal)
Sélection masculine de l’année
Sénégal
Meilleur espoir masculin
Pape Matar Sarr (Sénégal)
Meilleur espoir féminin
Evelyn Badu (Ghana)
Meilleur joueur interclubs
Mohamed El Shewany (Egypte)
Meilleur club masculin
Wydad Casablanca (Maroc)
Sélectionneuse de l'année
Desire Ellis (Afrique du Sud)
Meilleur club féminin
Mamelodi Sundows (Afrique du Sud)
Joueuse interclubs
Evelyn Badu (Ghana)
