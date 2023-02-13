Dernière minute
Prochaine émission
Dernière minute
En direct
A suivre

Super Bowl : le palmarès complet des 57 éditions

Les Kansas City Chiefs ont remporté le Super Bowl 2023. [SUSA / Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

Découvrez le palmarès complet du Super Bowl, la grande finale de NFL, la ligue américaine de football américain, depuis sa toute première édition en 1967.

Le palmarès

2023 - Kansas City Chiefs

2022 - Los Angeles Rams

2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers  

2020 - Kansas City Chiefs

2019 - New England Patriots

2018 -Philadelphia Eagles

2017 - New England Patriots

2016 - Denver Broncos

2015 - New England Patriots

2014 - Seattle Seahawks

2013 - Baltimore Ravens

2012 - New York Giants

2011 -Green Bay Packers

2010 - New Orleans Saints

2009 - Pittsburgh Steelers

2008 - New York Giants New

2007 - Indianapolis Colts

2006 - Pittsburgh Steelers

2005 - New England Patriots

2004 - New England Patriots

2003 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2002 - New England Patriots

2001 - Baltimore Ravens

2000 - St. Louis Rams

1999 - Denver Broncos

1998 - Denver Broncos

1997 - Green Bay Packers

1996 - Dallas Cowboys 

1995 - San Francisco 49ers

1994 - Dallas Cowboys 

1993 - Dallas Cowboys 

1992 - Washington Redskins

1991 - New York Giants

1990 - San Francisco 49ers 

Sur le même sujetSuper Bowl 2023 : ailes de poulet, audience... Les chiffres fous de l'événement sportif planétaire Lire

1989 - San Francisco 49ers

1988 - Washington Redskins

1987 - New York Giants

1986 - Chicago Bears

1985 - San Francisco 49ers

1984 - Los Angeles Raiders

1983 - Washington Redskins

1982 - San Francisco 49ers

1981 - Oakland Raiders

1980 - Pittsburgh Steelers

1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers

1978 - Dallas Cowboys

1977 - Oakland Raiders

1976 - Pittsburgh Steelers

1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers

1974 - Miami Dolphins

1973 - Miami Dolphins

1972 - Dallas Cowboys

1971 - Baltimore Colts 

1970 - Kansas City Chiefs

1969 - New York Jets

1968 - Green Bay Packers

1967 - Green Bay Packers

À voir aussi

Football Américainnfl

À suivre aussi

Super Bowl 2023 : les Kansas City Chiefs l’emportent sur le fil, face aux Eagles de Philadelphie
Super Bowl 2023 : ailes de poulet, audience... Les chiffres fous de l'événement sportif planétaire
Le 57e Super Bowl oppose les Kansas City Chiefs aux Philadelphia Eagles.
Super Bowl 2023 : le record de téléspectateurs va-t-il être battu ?

Ailleurs sur le web

Dernières actualités