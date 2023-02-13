Super Bowl : le palmarès complet des 57 éditions

Découvrez le palmarès complet du Super Bowl, la grande finale de NFL, la ligue américaine de football américain, depuis sa toute première édition en 1967.
Le palmarès
2023 - Kansas City Chiefs
THE @CHIEFS ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/8PKGl0T9zj
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
2022 - Los Angeles Rams
2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2020 - Kansas City Chiefs
2019 - New England Patriots
2018 -Philadelphia Eagles
2017 - New England Patriots
2016 - Denver Broncos
2015 - New England Patriots
2014 - Seattle Seahawks
2013 - Baltimore Ravens
2012 - New York Giants
2011 -Green Bay Packers
2010 - New Orleans Saints
2009 - Pittsburgh Steelers
2008 - New York Giants New
2007 - Indianapolis Colts
2006 - Pittsburgh Steelers
2005 - New England Patriots
2004 - New England Patriots
2003 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2002 - New England Patriots
2001 - Baltimore Ravens
2000 - St. Louis Rams
1999 - Denver Broncos
1998 - Denver Broncos
1997 - Green Bay Packers
1996 - Dallas Cowboys
1995 - San Francisco 49ers
1994 - Dallas Cowboys
1993 - Dallas Cowboys
1992 - Washington Redskins
1991 - New York Giants
1990 - San Francisco 49ers
1989 - San Francisco 49ers
1988 - Washington Redskins
1987 - New York Giants
1986 - Chicago Bears
1985 - San Francisco 49ers
1984 - Los Angeles Raiders
1983 - Washington Redskins
1982 - San Francisco 49ers
1981 - Oakland Raiders
1980 - Pittsburgh Steelers
1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers
1978 - Dallas Cowboys
1977 - Oakland Raiders
1976 - Pittsburgh Steelers
1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers
1974 - Miami Dolphins
1973 - Miami Dolphins
1972 - Dallas Cowboys
1971 - Baltimore Colts
1970 - Kansas City Chiefs
1969 - New York Jets
1968 - Green Bay Packers
1967 - Green Bay Packers